Eesti Elu
Learn to speak Estonian! Estonian Life
Inimesed 19 Aug 2017
Second year class in October 2016. From left: teacher Epp Aruja, Julia Rannala (back), Susan Kahro, Laura Boujoff (back), Ann Aaviku, Katherine McKeown, Peter Chong, Erin Kittask. Missing from photo: Bronwen Harding, Erika Harding, Rutt Kajak, Shandra Kuuskne.

Starting Tuesday, September 11th, from 7-9:10 pm, adult beginner and third year classes for learning Estonian will once again take place at the Toronto Estonian House. There will be 30 sessions on Tuesday evenings, continuing until mid-May. Cost is about $500 (to be confirmed in a couple of weeks).

In the beginner’s class, we will cover conversation, slang, grammar, singing, a little history and geography as well as discussions about life in Estonia. The classes are small and quickly evolve into a friendly network. Our beginner’s class textbook costs $35.

As most of the students from the second year wished to continue their studies, we will be having a third year class. We will quickly review all of the grammar learnt so far, and then continue increasing our vocabulary (oh, those declensions!) as we develop our conversational and writing skills.

We have fun! So if you wish to come, please register with Epp Aruja, 416-447-8958 . Please note whether you are interested in the beginner or third year class.
 
