Thunderstruck Acoustic Guitars Graffiti Vivaldi AC DC live Bagger Tamm Hernitscheck

Published on Feb 15, 2017Sponsored by http://www.edition49.de Antonio Vivaldi - Thunderstruck AC/DC arranged by http://www.BorisBagger.de played by Graffiti Guitars (Boris Bagger, Roman Hernitscheck, Kristjan Tamm) live concert in Ettlingen / Germany 27-11-2016 − absolute Könner spielen Nummer-