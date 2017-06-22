The 31st edition of one of the premiere jazz festivals in North America has moved this year to the Bloor-Yorkville area. The festival features an all-star lineup including Aretha Franklin, Joss Stone and Mavis Staples. The opening weekend will kick off with a special performance by Randy Bachman (with guest Walter Trout) in the revived historic Concert Hall on June 23rd. R&B legend Aaron Neville may just sing along with Bachman… but will certainly take the stage at a free outdoor concert on June 24th.
The Toronto Jazz Festival will play host to over 1,500 incredible musicians performing more than 100 free concerts. Catch the best in music from noon to 10 pm each day from June 23 to July 2.
For more information, tickets and show details, visit www.torontojazz.com or call 416 928-2033
TD Toronto Jazz Festival