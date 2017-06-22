TD Toronto Jazz Festival
Kultuur 22 Jun 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
The 31st edition of one of the premiere jazz festivals in North America has moved this year to the Bloor-Yorkville area. The festival features an all-star lineup including Aretha Franklin, Joss Stone and Mavis Staples. The opening weekend will kick off with a special performance by Randy Bachman (with guest Walter Trout) in the revived historic Concert Hall on June 23rd. R&B legend Aaron Neville may just sing along with Bachman… but will certainly take the stage at a free outdoor concert on June 24th.

The Toronto Jazz Festival will play host to over 1,500 incredible musicians performing more than 100 free concerts. Catch the best in music from noon to 10 pm each day from June 23 to July 2.

For more information, tickets and show details, visit www.torontojazz.com or call 416 928-2033
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja