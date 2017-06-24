Many people say that it is inappropriate to compare Russian cities with those in any other country because of climatic conditions and other reasons, but pictures of Estonia’s Narva and Russia’s Ivangorod, two cities separated only by a river, quite similar in Soviet times, and both populated largely by ethnic Russians show just how different the two have developed under the very different conditions in the two countries since 1991
Pictures Reveal Growing Contrast Between Estonian and Russian Border Cities
24 Jun 2017 Paul Goble