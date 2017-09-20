Finnish Politician Tells Women 'Be Patriotic, Have More Babies' As Birth Rates Crashes To 150 Year Lows

Tyler Durden's pictureby Tyler DurdenSep 20, 2017For years, the Japanese government has been desperately trying to encourage its citizenry to have more sex to combat the collapsing demographics the nation faces, trying guilt (blasting their "sexual apathy") and punishment (imposing a "handsome tax" to make lief more even for ugly men), to no avail.Now it appears Finland is suffering a similar fate. As Bloomberg reports, Finland, a first-rate place in which to be a mother, has registered the lowest number of newborns in nearly 150 years.The birth rate has been falling steadily since the start of the decade, and there's little to suggest a reversal in the trend.Demographics are a concern across the developed world, of course. But they are particularly problematic for countries with a generous welfare state, since they endanger its long-term survival.