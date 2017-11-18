EV100 “juubelikomitee”! Estonian Life ENG

A wonderful sight to behold on Estonia’s 100th birthday on February 24th 2018 would be children in Estonian folk costumes skating at Nathan Phillips Square ice rink and posing for photos in and on the TORONTO sign with the “sini-must’valge” flying in the background. …..weather permitting of course!Osgoode Ballroom (seating 600) has now been secured at the Sheraton Centre for Estonia’s Centennial celebration on Saturday February 24, 2018. The organizing committee is happy to report that everyone on the waiting list has been accommodated but very sad to report that this larger hall is now also filled to capacity…The Estonian community’s response to the EV 100 Centennial celebration event on February 24, 2018 at the Sheraton Centre has been overwhelmingly positive! The committee wishes it could accommodate twice the numbers as clearly Estonia’s 100th birthday has stirred the hearts and minds of Estonians everywhere and it has become apparent that everyone wants to do something special to mark the day.If you have never attended a flag-raising ceremony at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, what better time to experience this proud moment than on the very day of Estonia’s 100th birthday. And hence a challenge to the community – let us fill Nathan Phillips Square to capacity like in the days of yore when we gathered by the thousands to demand “freedom for Estonia”. Let us once again fill the Square with a sea of Estonian flags in celebration of the fact that on Estonia’s 100th birthday the “sini-must-valge” tricolor is permanently ensconced on top of Pikk Herman in a free, democratic and independent Estonia.On the morning of Saturday, February 24th, gather your family, friends and neighbours and head down to Nathan Phillips Square for 10 o’clock in the morning. Flags are essential! Please bring along every Estonian flag you own or can borrow or buy. And, every Estonian organization that has a flag is also called upon to bring along their organization’s flag.The flag-raising ceremony begins at 10:30 AM at the stage area of the Square and for the first time will include a musical element (a mixed choir and Kõla orchestra). And as the blue-black and white is raised skyward, “Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm” will ring out with such fervor, intensity and warmth, that the tears will flow but no-one will feel the February cold.Additional post flag-raising and post gala-luncheon celebratory family activities could include free skating at Toronto’s largest and most photographed outdoor ice rink at Nathan Phillips Square as well posing for photos at our City Hall’s world renown TORONTO sign with the Estonian flag flying high in the background. “So sharpen those skates and clear off some camera space while you’re at it.”A reminder from the EV 100 organizing committee to those attending the gala luncheon at the Sheraton Centre after the flag-raising ceremony: your place at the “rahvapidu” is confirmed when payment has been received at the Toronto Estonian Credit Union bank account #5630 or other payment arrangements have been made with Helle Arro, , 647-994-4209.