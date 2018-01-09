Esto-Atlantis United Choir
Eestlased USAs 09 Jan 2018 EWR
Esto-Atlantis United Choir
https://www.esto-atlantis.com/...
Like the mythical continent that inspires its name, The Esto-Atlantis Choir does not exist in geographical space. It resides in the spirit of over 100 global singers who will perform together for the first time at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on April 1.
Esto-Atlantis is composed of performers from the following choirs:
New Yorgi Eesti Segakoor (New York, NY, USA)
Maaja Roos, conductor
Estonia Seltsi Segakoor (Tallinn, Estonia)
Heli Jürgenson, conductor
Kraftkällan (Stockholm, Sweden)
Veikko Kiiver, conductor
Estonia Koor (Toronto, Canada)
Ingrid Silm, conductor
Toronto Eesti Akadeemiline Segakoor Ööbik
Rosemarie Lindau, conductor
Toronto Eesti Meeskoor (Toronto, Canada)
Charles Kipper, conductor
Laulurõõm (East Coast, USA)
Maaja Roos, conductor — Leila Roos, assistant conductor