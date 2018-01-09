Esto-Atlantis United Choir

Esto-Atlantis United ChoirLike the mythical continent that inspires its name, The Esto-Atlantis Choir does not exist in geographical space. It resides in the spirit of over 100 global singers who will perform together for the first time at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on April 1.Esto-Atlantis is composed of performers from the following choirs:New Yorgi Eesti Segakoor (New York, NY, USA)Maaja Roos, conductorEstonia Seltsi Segakoor (Tallinn, Estonia)Heli Jürgenson, conductorKraftkällan (Stockholm, Sweden)Veikko Kiiver, conductorEstonia Koor (Toronto, Canada)Ingrid Silm, conductorToronto Eesti Akadeemiline Segakoor ÖöbikRosemarie Lindau, conductorToronto Eesti Meeskoor (Toronto, Canada)Charles Kipper, conductorLaulurõõm (East Coast, USA)Maaja Roos, conductor — Leila Roos, assistant conductor