Esto-Atlantis United Choir
Eestlased USAs 09 Jan 2018  EWR
- pics/2018/01/50974_001_t.jpg

Like the mythical continent that inspires its name, The Esto-Atlantis Choir does not exist in geographical space. It resides in the spirit of over 100 global singers who will perform together for the first time at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on April 1.
Esto-Atlantis is composed of performers from the following choirs:



New Yorgi Eesti Segakoor (New York, NY, USA)
Maaja Roos, conductor

Estonia Seltsi Segakoor (Tallinn, Estonia)
Heli Jürgenson, conductor

Kraftkällan (Stockholm, Sweden)
Veikko Kiiver, conductor

Estonia Koor (Toronto, Canada)
Ingrid Silm, conductor

Toronto Eesti Akadeemiline Segakoor Ööbik
Rosemarie Lindau, conductor

Toronto Eesti Meeskoor (Toronto, Canada)
Charles Kipper, conductor

Laulurõõm (East Coast, USA)
Maaja Roos, conductor — Leila Roos, assistant conductor
 
