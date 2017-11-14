Endises Vana Andrese kirikus (383 Jarvis Street) avatud uste päeva Estonian Life ENG, EST
Eestlased Kanadas 14 Nov 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/11/50658_001.jpg

Neljapäeval, 16 novembril kell 7.45 p.m. ja 8.45 p.m
On November 16, Grace Toronto Church opens wide its doors to friends and community members for a housewarming party.
Ian Cusson, Canadian musician and composer, will perform, along with other musicians, his adaptation of Bach Cantata 164. The Cantata, performed in English, explores themes of Jesus’ famous parable, “The Good Samaritan.” In the end, the four singers sing: “Kill us through your goodness, wake us through your grace,” asking that they might have eyes and minds and hearts open to their neighbour, whoever that might be.
Two twenty-minute concerts will be performed at 7.45 pm and 8.45 pm.
Invite your friends!
Admission is free.
