Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List CTV NEWS

Tony MaglioThe WrapSeptember 17, 2017Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners ListStephen Colbert may have hosted the 69th annual Emmys, but Sunday night was truly headlined by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”“Veep,” “Big Little Lies” and “SNL” also walked away (big) winners this evening. Individually, Sterling K. Brown, Elisabeth Moss, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Donald Glover took the top TV-series acting honors.Even without “Game of Thrones” making the awards show’s cutoff this season, HBO still took home the most trophies, tallying 29. Netflix’s 20 was good enough for second. Those both count last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.