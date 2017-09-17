Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List CTV NEWS
Rahvusvahelised uudised 17 Sep 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2017/09/50368_001_t.jpg

Tony Maglio
The WrapSeptember 17, 2017
Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

Stephen Colbert may have hosted the 69th annual Emmys, but Sunday night was truly headlined by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Veep,” “Big Little Lies” and “SNL” also walked away (big) winners this evening. Individually, Sterling K. Brown, Elisabeth Moss, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Donald Glover took the top TV-series acting honors.

Even without “Game of Thrones” making the awards show’s cutoff this season, HBO still took home the most trophies, tallying 29. Netflix’s 20 was good enough for second. Those both count last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Article CTV: https://www.yahoo.com/entertai...
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja