Eesti Suusapäev 2018 - ESTO Ski Day 2018 Estonian Life

Georgian Peaks Ski Club, February 16, 2018
This year’s annual Esto Ski Day at Georgian Peaks is booked for Friday, February 16, 2018 (Family Day weekend). Events will include a day of skiing for family and friends, a fun race and an evening get-together at a local pub to be announced during the awards ceremony.
The lifts will open at 9 am. Lift tickets are $45.00 for adults and $35.00 for children under 10. All participants pay for their lift tickets individually. Please purchase tickets from the main lodge, registering under “Esto Ski Day”.
The Georgian Peaks website is www.georgianpeaks.com.
Part of the WEST LODGE has been reserved for our use for the day. There is a bar and cafeteria style restaurant.
Rentals: Rentals are available at Squire Johns (formerly Slalom Gate), Georgian Peaks. You can reserve ahead of time by telephone (519) 599-3244.
Fun Race: The fun race is for all ages at a basic GS-gate level. Please register for the race at the front desk on the day of the event, providing the participant’s name, age and specify skier/snowboarder. The awards ceremony for the fun race will take place at the West Lodge in our designated area at the end of the ski day. Racers waiver form attached.
Please forward this information on to your family and friends.
Peeter Toome, ; Mihkel Toome, .
 
