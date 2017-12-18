Vannituba ≠ WC Estonian Life

The star of Estonian(kids' animated films)(dog girl) Lotte is not a fan of(tangles), but this is definitely not just a girl thing. If you sprayor (anti)-tangle conditioner in your hair, then the(comb) becomes your friend.In Eesti,is followed by(conditioner).or balsam in English means a preparation containing resinous, aromatic, oily, plant-based substances – like the herbalRiga Black Balsam and what used to be called cream rinse for your(hair). There is also a balsam-yielding tree, the balsam fir which in Estonian is called a; the ultimate, since it's a master at retaining its(needles).No one wants pusad in their hair for! You must be(clean as a carrot)! Do like Lotte does with her own line of sauna/(products) including(bath foam),(shower gel),(tear free)and of course the, which is– smells like forest berries. Pouringin yourresults in a(bubble bath), while at a spa you will find another, non-soapy– a jacuzzi.FYI – Š is pronounced sh, à la, Lotte comes from the pretty name Charlotte (no silent E-s in Estonian) and when in Eesti, if you ask to go to the(literally bath/room), people will think you want to wash up with Lotte's bubbly stuff. In a lot of older homes in Eesti, theand WC (from "water closet") are in separate rooms. And to make matters even sillier, it's written WC, but pronounced VC "vee-tsee". AND there's no C in the Estonian alphabet!...andalso work, butis cuter.Here's to cleaning up well for the holidays!(sweep) for the(holidays). And don't forget to spray your Lotte-inspired topknot with(hairspray, literally hair lacquer/varnish.) Lotte's got her own onlineyou know: lotteshop.eu. She's no– slouch aka lazy sausage.Riina Kindlam, Tallinn