Tüng laagriks / Prank for camp

/ Prank for campPHOTO 1: A term that might be useful whilst in. This particular introduction hails from the Jõekääru(dining hall) last(summer).PHOTO 2:, e.g. of a, also Jõekäärult: "We stole your water bottles! Look for () a spruce () with sharp needles...is a colloquial () expression foror having the rug pulled out from under you. If you are the prankster:aka, you tugged the rug, so to speak. If you yourself are pranked,aka– you went blindly under the limbo bar and fell victim.you were tugged, right on your backside.When writing LAAGRIKS, the word LAGRITS (liqorice) came to mind. Both these words come from German (and). Try saying "" 10 times fast!It ties a knot in your tongue. Another classic to try is ""., (if you want a prank for camp), you might offer a surprise with some(Finnish)or salty liquorice. The little, black tongue-numbing drops are speculated to have their origin at(pharmacies) that manufactured their own cough medicine with ammonium chloride.= a candy(favourite) since the 1930s inandaka, ("the low countries") – whatmeans. (.) How low can you go? Not too low with the, please!– within reason or the limits of yourRiina Kindlam, Tallinn