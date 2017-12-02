Eesti Elu
Toronto Estonian Chess Club fall chess tournament Estonian Life
Sport 02 Dec 2017
The champions: Ernest Sinko – 2nd place, Jaak Järve- 1st place and Erik Kreem-3rd place.

The Toronto Estonian Chess Club held their 5 round Fall Active Swiss system tournament (30 minutes per player)on November 25th, at the Estonian Baptist Church . Ten players entered the tournament with the hope of winning at the “Game of Kings”. The players ranged in age from seven to seventy-nine. Jaak Järve won first first place with a perfect score of 5 points. Second place went to Ernest Sinko with 4 points and third place went to Erik Kreem with 3 points( after winning a tie-break decision between himself and Pieter Sigmundt).
The rest of the field results are as follows: Pieter Sigmundt 3 points, Märt Tiido 2.5 points, Mateo Kulic 2.5 points, Mikk Mölder 2 points, Mai Vomm Järve 2 points, Andrew Callum 1 point, Timo Spence 0 points.
The Toronto Estonian Chess Club wants to recognize our youngest player Timo Spence, who at the age of seven played his first chess tournament, and although he lost all of his games, he demonstrated the courage and stamina to play all of the rounds to completion. I’m sure Timo will be ready for the spring tournament.
The next active tournament will be in April of next year. If you are interested in playing chess and participating in our tournaments please contact Jaak Jarve at 416-222-9445 or email

Jaak Jarve

