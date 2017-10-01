'Tis the season Estonian Life

'Tis the season to go out in the forest foraging for(mushrooms), see people returning from such jaunts carrying(bucketfuls) ofor to go out and buy butter-fried(chanterelle mushroom) flavoured potato chips. Prepared(from fresh potatoes). Potato chips () are generally shortened to simply "" from the wordmeaning crunchy (sensation and sound). This is a new flavour of Estrella brand. Estrella began making(salty snacks) in Sweden in 1946 and has expanded its Baltic headquarters and(manufacturing) to Kaunas,(Lithuania).The package also announces the potatoes used are the(potato harvest) hailing from July to October of this year.indicates they were prepared using sunflower oil andmeans there is a limited amount, hence it's a limited edition. The Estrella Eesti Facebook page advertises that(literally "rooster mushrooms") cannot only be found in the forest... And asks which will you choose:, a mushroom trek, or(Estrella's fresh pickings)? Hmm... Can you make(sauce) out of the latter and slather it over(boiled potatoes)? If not, it's time to grab your(basket).True, 'shroomies or connoisseurs, who "stoop low" to gather their treasures would most likely consider these(mushroom mimickers) beyond low and downright appalling (). I must say, they taste quite yummy though and have the dangerous addictive quality of most(salty) and(fatty, oily) snacks.instead. Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn.