'Tis the season Estonian Life
Eestlased Eestis 01 Oct 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
'Tis the season to go out in the forest foraging for seened (mushrooms), see people returning from such jaunts carrying ämbri/täied (bucketfuls) of seened or to go out and buy butter-fried kuke/seene (chanterelle mushroom) flavoured potato chips. Prepared värsketest kartulitest (from fresh potatoes). Potato chips (kartuli/krõpsud) are generally shortened to simply "krõpsud" from the word krõpsuv meaning crunchy (sensation and sound). This is a new flavour of Estrella brand krõpsud. Estrella began making soolased suu/pisted (salty snacks) in Sweden in 1946 and has expanded its Baltic headquarters and tootmine (manufacturing) to Kaunas, Leedu (Lithuania).
The package also announces the potatoes used are the kartuli/saak (potato harvest) hailing from July to October of this year. Päeva/lille/õliga indicates they were prepared using sunflower oil and piiratud kogus means there is a limited amount, hence it's a limited edition. The Estrella Eesti Facebook page advertises that kuke/seened (literally "rooster mushrooms") cannot only be found in the forest... And asks which will you choose: seenel/käik, a mushroom trek, or Estrella värske saak (Estrella's fresh pickings)? Hmm... Can you make soust (sauce) out of the latter and slather it over keedu/kartulid (boiled potatoes)? If not, it's time to grab your korv (basket).
True seene/sõbrad, 'shroomies or connoisseurs, who "stoop low" to gather their treasures would most likely consider these seene/matkijad (mushroom mimickers) beyond low and downright appalling (kohutav). I must say, they taste quite yummy though and have the dangerous addictive quality of most soolased (salty) and rasvased (fatty, oily) snacks. Sõitke seenele instead. Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn.