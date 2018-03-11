Susi Holmberg õpetas pirukate tegemist noortele ja vanadele
Eestlased Kanadas 11 Mar 2018 EWR
Toronto Eesti Pensionäride Klubi juhatus
Erika, Maimu, Ingrid ja Kristiina
The delicious smells from the Estonian House kitchen drew in many from throughout the house where Estonian activities were happening. In the kitchen they found an inter-generational cooking workshop, where Susi Holmberg was expertly teaching Estonian School youth and some members of the Estonian Toronto Seniors Club how to make three types of pirukad from scratch. We got to know the recipes as well as some secret tips from Chef Susi. We look forward to more inter-generational events!
Toronto Estonian Seniors Club
Erika, Maimu, Ingrid and Kristiina