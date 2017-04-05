Statement from the Toronto Estonian Rifle and Pistol Club

Our club has been in operation for more than 50 years. We directly support Estonian Scouts and Estonian Guides activities in Canada and we support Estonian-Canadian award winning rifle and pistol shooters in Canada.Our membership has expanded considerably in recent years, especially attracting the younger members of the Estonian community whose only point of community contact is often through the club activities.Since the new Estonian centre proposal at Madison Avenue does NOT include any plans to facilitate the operation of the Toronto Estonian Rifle and Pistol Club (TERP), the club does NOT support the development proposal.If the Estonian House stays in in its present location and its future includes continuing use of the shooting range, TERP will pledge $25K cash towards the renovation of the Estonian House and 500 hours of labour for. We hereby challenge all community organizations to match this pledge.Board of DirectorsToronto Estonian Rifle and Pistol Club