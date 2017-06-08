Russia’s Election Was Rigged—And This Time It’s Official

Düsleksia artiklile Londoni kahes terrorirünnakus suri... : Kust sa seda võtad et Trump on üldse parempoolne? Kas sinu arust John McCain on vasakpoolne?...

agreed artiklile VÕRRELDES KAHTE EESTI MAJA PROJEKTI:... : That quote is so well articulated. It perfectly conveys the situation. Sad indeed.