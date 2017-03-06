Questions that Require Answers from the Toronto Estonian Credit Union, Tartu College, the Estonian Foundation of Canada, and Eesti Maja EST, ENG (1)
Questions that Require Answers from the Toronto Estonian Credit Union, Tartu College, the Estonian Foundation of Canada, and Eesti Maja
Rumors swirl about the future of Eesti Maja and secretive plans.
1) Since the Alterra-EM2/Condo project failed why is a project that is essential for keeping the doors open being questioned by the EM Board?
2) Is the Estonian Credit Union planning to relocate at anytime in the near or not so near future?
3) Why and when did EKN move to Tartu College after half a century at Eesti Maja?
4) Has 9 Madison Ave. (Green P Parking Lot directly over 2 subway lines) been purchased by any of the above named organizations?
5) Are all concerns a coincidence?
6) Where is the communication?
7) Where is the transparency?
8) Where is the honesty?
9) Where is the accountability?
10) Where is the respect for the community?

Concerned members of the Estonian Community

Küsimused mis Vajavad Vastuseid Toronto Eesti Ühispangalt, Tartu Collegeilt, Sihtkapitalilt, ja Eesti Maja Juhatuselt


Linnas levivad kuulujutud Eesti Maja tulevikust ja salajastest plaanidest

1) Kuna Alterra-EM2 projekt kukkus läbi mis põhjustel ei nõustu EM juhatus ette võtma parandustöö mis on vajalik et hoida EM uksed lahti?
2) Kas Eesti Ühispank kavatseb kolida lähemas või kaugemas tulevikus mujale?
3) Millal ja miks kolis EKN Tartu Collegeisse kuigi oli olnud Eesti Majas üle poole sajandi?
4) Kas 9 Madison Ave. (“Green P” parkimise plats, kahe allmaaraudtee liini peal) on ära ostetud ühe eespool nimetatud organisatsiooni poolt?
5) Kas kõik need küsimused on juhuslikult korraga tekkinud?
6) Kus on side ühiskonnaga?
7) Kus on läbipaistvus?
8) Kus on ausus?
9) Kus on vastutus eesti ühiskonna ees?
10) Kus on lugupidamine eesti ühiskonna vastu?

Eesti kogukonnast hoolivad inimesed
 
