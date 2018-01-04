Planes Struggle To Land During Storm Eleanor YT
Rahvusvahelised uudised 04 Jan 2018  EWR
Many flights have been delayed or cancelled this morning as winds are making it difficult for planes to land at the airport. The Environment Agency has issued flood and weather warnings across the whole of the country as the powerful storm makes it's way over the UK. **To use or license this video please contact ** Company Information: Caters Clips is owned and operated by Caters News Agency Ltd, an international multimedia content provider. We supply news, picture, video and feature stories to the world’s largest media publishers. All videos aired on this channel have been licensed from their rightful owners. For media / licensing / broadcast usages, please contact www.catersnews.com
 
