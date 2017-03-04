Pastry boxes, lots of them Estonian Life

The(sweets counter) at the Gustav Cafein Kalamaja, Tallinn on(Shrove Tuesday). All eyes were focused on the(Shrove Tuesday buns) on this day. These ones, with(jam) inside, in addition to the usual(whipped cream) were 1.65 € and worth every penny.It can safely be said that, Shrove Tuesday, is the day when you see the most people on the streets in Tallinn walking and holding funny little boxes. The only day in fact. It's a growing trend that's nice to see. They were taking them home or to friends' places to share. They were mostly younger people. Not to say that older people don't eat and enjoy them, but the spectrum ofis broad. Every year there are articles rating the best buns out there, but my experience is, that if you want that ones a year tasty treat, you should buy it at a bakery and not a supermarket. Alas, a lot of retired people are not willing or able to buy the fancier models.I tried my first ever veganat a downtownthis year and it was expensive, a whopping 2,90 €, but it was fantastically good. The bun wasn't simply bland white bread (which the cheapest once tend to be), and it contained aof(jam) and(coconut whipped cream). The other traditionalfood is(pea soup). Check! And you should go tobogganing. Unfortunatelywas the warmest day in a while and all the snow we still had on Feb. 27 (not much, but the ground was white), was gone for the last day of the month. People used to believe that there was a great correlation between the length of your sled run and the height of your flax the following summer. The wordcomes from the Danish word. The accompanyingare eaten in various forms in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn