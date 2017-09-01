No fees, Student Loans & Saturday Hours ENG, EST

According to Global News, Canadians spend an average of $200 a year on bank fees.Let's think about what $200 can buy you...100 cups of coffee at your local cafe, a few months of your cellphone bill, a college textbook, a return trip train ticket from Toronto to Montreal, and the list goes on.Why pay bank fees when you don't have to? Keep what's yours and take advantage of our no fee accounts; no fine print, no transaction limits, no age restrictions, just no fees.Share the credit union difference with your friends today and you could both earn $50. Start by downloading our referral card here, email it to your friends and family, and help them start saving their own money.Upcoming EventsLabour Day - Our branch will be closed on Monday, September 4th for Labour Day.Saturday Hours - As of September 9th, our Saturday hours will resume until May 12th, 2018. Our Saturday hours are: 9:00 am - 2:00 pmEstonian School Fall Start Dates -Toronto Estonian School: Tuesday, September 12th at 7:00 pm in the Estonian HouseToronto Estonian Kindergarten: Saturday, September 16th at 9:30 am in the Estonian HouseHamilton Estonian School: Sunday, October 1st at 2:00 pm at 3 Mapleside Ave. in HamiltonInvictus Games - Join ECU in welcoming the Estonian competitors of Invictus Games on Saturday, September 23rd at 2:00 pm in the Estonian House Cafe. We will be joined by special guest General Riho Terras, Commander of the Defence Forces. Everyone is welcome! Invictus Games take place from September 23-30.EGO - The 21st Annual EGO Golf Tournament will be taking place on Saturday, September 23rd. For questions or to register, contact Jaak Järve atQuestions? Contact us in branch today!(416) 465-4659TF: 1-866-844-3828RatesAs of September, 1 2017Premium Savings: 0.90%RRSP/RIF/TFSAVariable: 0.901 year: 1.25%2 year: 1.40%3 year: 1.50%4 year: 1.80%5 year: 2.00%GIC1 year: 1.25%2 year: 1.40%3 year: 1.50%4 year: 1.80%5 year: 2.00%Global News andmetel kulutab keskmine kanadalane umbes $200 dollarit aastas pangateenuste peale.Kahte sadat dollarit saaks kindlasti hoopia paremini ära kasutada! Näiteks saaksid osta 100 tassi kohvi oma nurgapealsest kohvikust, telefonimaksed oleksid mõneks kuuks kaetud, võiksid muretseda ülikooliõpiku või kaks, sõita rongiga Montreali ja tagasi ning nõnda aina edasi.Miks maksta teenustasusid, kui võib ka ilma? Hoia endale see, mis on sinu oma ja kasuta meie teenustasudeta kontod, millega ei kaasne peenes kirjas tingimusi. Kusjuures ei tähenda, kui vana oled, ikka saad meie teenustasudeta konto.Jaga teistelegi, kui erinevad me oleme, ja teil mõlemal on võimalus teenida $50. Laadi alla vorm või saada emailiga sõpradele ja perele, ning aita neil raha kokku hoida.SündmusedLabour Day - meie kontor on suletud esmaspäeval, 4.septembril.Laupäevased lahtiolekuajad - 9.septembrist oleme taas avatud laupäeviti 9.00-14.00 kuni 12.maini 2018.Eesti Koolid Alustavad -Toronto Estonian Kool: teisipäeval, 12.septembril, kell 19.00 Toronto Eesti MajasToronto Eesti Lasteaed: laupäeval, 16.septembril, kell 9.30 Toronto Eesti MajasHamiltoni Eesti Kool: pühapäeval, 1.oktoobril kell 14.00 aadressil 3 Mapleside Ave. HamiltonisInvictus Games - Toronto Eesti Ühispanga poolt korraldatud kokkusaamine Eesti võistlejatega laupäeval, 23.septembril, kell 14.00 Toronto Eesti Maja kohvikus. Külaliseks EV Kaitseväe juhataja kindral Riho Terras. Kõik on teretulnud! Mängud ise toimuvad 23.-30.september.EGO - 21. EGO golfiturniir toimub laupäeval, 23.septembril. Küsimusteks või registreerimiseks võtke ühendust Jaak JärvegaCopyright © 2017 Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union Limited, All rights reserved.You are receiving this email because you opted in to stay up to date with all of ECU's activities.Our mailing address is:Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union Limited958 Broadview AvenueToronto, ON M4K 2R6Canada