Eesti Elu
Moscow’s changing political moods set tone for friendly or antagonistic relationship with neighbour state Estonian Life
Rahvusvahelised uudised 08 Apr 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
Laas Leivat
- pics/2017/04/49515_001_t.jpg


Pravda has recently written that a new form of totalitarianism with restricted access to information and outright fabrication of news is being instituted by a neighbouring state. In fact Pravda has even declared the neighbouring country to be worse than North Korea where severe censorship dominates everything.

One might assume the observations are focused on one of the Baltic states, as typically is the case. But no, the target is Finland, a country usually treated with moderate chastisement or non-effusive praise. Even though the author of the comments was well-known champion of the Kremlin’s internationally aggressive posture, an enthusiastic supporter of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, an avowed enemy of Estonia’s resistance to foreign harassment, etc., Johan Bäckman, the fact that government-controlled Pravda carried these remarks puts Moscow’s stamp of approval on the thoughts.

Finnish journalist Jarmo Mäkela explains the currently perceived Moscow’s displeasure with Finland and its government: Russia had expended substantial effort in many ways to the possibility that Donald Trump might win the US presidency. When their ambitions were realized, the Kremlin’s expectations were high. They assumed a more confident political stance in advancing their strategy towards Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the Balkans, convinced that they would receive at the very least Washington’s tacit approval for this. (Pikemalt 7. aprilli paberlehest)
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
08 Apr 2017 10:37
New York celebrates Estonian Cultural Days Estonian Life
08 Apr 2017 10:34
Stanford University to host a major Baltic conference in 2018 Estonian Life
08 Apr 2017 10:31
Moscow’s changing political moods set tone for friendly or antagonistic relationship with neighbour state Estonian Life
08 Apr 2017 10:16
Kirjanik Leelo Tungal esineb Torontos VEMU tuluõhtul 30. aprillil ja peab loengu 3. mail Tartu College’is.Eesti Elu
08 Apr 2017 10:09
Toronto Eesti Meeskoori emadepäeva kontsert ja koosviibimine „EMALE“ Eesti Elu
08 Apr 2017 10:06
EESTI HETKED Vahtrasiirup Värskas Eesti Elu
07 Apr 2017 14:00
Sõprade Kohvik Eesti Majas - EST/ENG
07 Apr 2017 11:04
Ülo Vooglaid: kutsun teid kõiki osalema Objektiivi hoidmises! (1)
07 Apr 2017 07:48
Stockholmis sõitis veoauto inimeste sekka
06 Apr 2017 18:32
Rootsi Eesti Päevaleht 5. aprill 2017 (2)
06 Apr 2017 17:13
Amsterdami lennujaamas leiti Eesti naise käekotist kolm kullakangi
06 Apr 2017 14:50
Saksa vanglast põgeneda üritanud eestlane astus kohtu ette
05 Apr 2017 20:13
TEPP lasketiir Eesti Majas läbis edukalt valitsuse kontrolli (2)
05 Apr 2017 15:52
Soome parlamendi liige: 100 000 euro suuruse toetuse maksmisega Eesti soomepoistele tuleb kiirustada
05 Apr 2017 15:03
Thougths after EKN's congratulation to organizers of the new community centre (3)
05 Apr 2017 14:56
Miks ma toetan Tartu College-i juurde konsolideerimist Eesti Elu (5)
05 Apr 2017 14:49
EELK kassasse laekus üle nelja miljoni euro PM (1)
05 Apr 2017 11:52
Reedest muutub Euroopa Liitu sisenemise ja lahkumise kord
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja