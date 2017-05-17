Mati SULEV February 26, 1941-May 10, 2017 (1)
In Memoriam 17 May 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/05/49718_001.jpg
Mati SULEV
February 26, 1941-May 10, 2017

Passed away in Scarborough, Ontario. Mati will be dearly missed by his wife Judy (née Gordon), sons Erik (Monica) and Martin (Myeong-Jung), grandson David Jun, brother Ants (Koidu) and nephew Tarmo. Born in Tallinn, Estonia, to Erna Sergo and Prits Sulev, Mati immigrated to Toronto in 1948 with his mother and brother via Sweden. Mati grew up in the Beach, excelling in athletics and music at Malvern CI, becoming an accomplished violinist and trombonist. He returned to Malvern to teach instrumental music under the mentorship of his former teacher, George McRae. Mati later became Head of Music at Riverdale CI, until he retired in 1996. Mati enjoyed his retirement, but declining health curtailed many of his activities limiting his ability to play the instruments he loved. Following Mati's wishes, cremation and a private family service will take place. If desired, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre (torontowildlifecentre.com) would be greatly appreciated. To enjoy photos of Mati's life, please link to his Instagram page via his web obituary at - See more at: http://www.legacy.com/obituari...


Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2017
