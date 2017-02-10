Lithuania accuses Russia of “demonstrative preparation” for war on the West
Rahvusvahelised uudised 10 Feb 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
Damien Sharkov newsweek.com 2/10/17
Lithuania’s president, Dalia Grybauskaite, has called Russia’s upcoming joint military drill with neighboring Belarus a “demonstrative preparation for war with the West” and has sought more assurance against such a possible incursion.

The upcoming Zapad 2017 drill (which translates as West 2017) will be a joint exercise in September between Russia and Belarus, which Moscow has described as a response to NATO’s eastern reinforcement. Russia has repeatedly reprimanded its western neighbors for seeking international help in the face of Moscow’s ongoing military build up and its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have been particularly concerned about Russia repeating its strategy in Crimea on their soil.

Continue reading: http://www.newsweek.com/lithua...
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Feb 25 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suures saalis
EV 99a kontsert-aktus

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja