LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset Village Eesti Elu

LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset Village
Neljapäev, 31. august
11 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge
10 h – 1 pl Laulupeoharjutus, Grand Horizon
11 h – 10.30 Laste tegevus, South Bay
11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast
2 pl – 4 pl Tartu Rahvaülikooli Džässkoori kontsert, Grand Horizon
4 pl – 10 pl Filmid, North West Auditorium ( 3 filmi)
6 pl -10 pl Avamine, Grand Horizon
10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand Horizon
Reede, 1. september
9 h - 6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge
8 h - 8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge
11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay
11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast
9.30 h -10.30 h Eesti peaminister Jüri Ratas,
Grand Horizon
10.30 h-11.30 h EV 100 korraldustoimkonna juht Jaanus Rohumaa, Grand Horizon
11.30 h - 12.30 pl Kultuuriministeerium Piret Hartmann, Meelis Kompus Grand Horizon
1.30 pl -2.30 pl Estonian Companies Going Global - Andrus Viirg (Estonian Enterprise Silicon Valley), Grand Horizon
4 pl – 6 pl Laulupeo peaproov, Grand Horizon
6 pl – 8 pl Laulupidu, Grand Horizon
10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand Horizon
Laupäev 2. september
9 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge
8 h -8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge
11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay
11 h– 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast
9.30 h -10.30 h Future of Medicine, Michael Straumietis (aka Big Mike) presented by Advanced Nutrients, Grand Horizon
10.30 h-11.30h Eesti aukonsulid, Grand Horizon
11.30h-12.30 pl Estonia-Hollywood, Grand Horizon
12.30pl -1.00 pl “Estonians in America 1945-1995: Exiles in a Land of Promise” - Priit Vesilind, toimetaja ( Estonian American National Council) , Grand Horizon
3 pl – 4 pl Jumalateenistus, - kirik teatatakse hiljem ( korraldatakse tasuta transport)
5 pl – 9 pl Rahvapidu, Dickson Court North ( 0,5 miili kõndimist, transport (tasuta) korraldatakse)
10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand Horizon
Pühapäev, 3. september
9 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge
8 h -8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge
11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay
11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast
9.30 h -10.30 h KODA is a movable concrete house. It creates country bliss in city centers, gives more energy to grid than it consumes and can be combined into villages. Esineb Ülar Mark, architect urbanist and founder of KODASEMA, North Ridge
10.30 h -11.30 h Weaving presentation by Katrin MacLean, North Ridge
11.30 h -12.30 h Seminar (teatatakse hiljem), North Ridge
4 pl – 10 pl Filmid, North West Auditorium ( 3 filmi)
6 pl -10 pl Sajandi Ball, Palisades
10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Palisades
Esmaspäev, 4. september
Alates kl 4 pl – Ametlik järelpidu Los Angelese Eesti Majas, 1306 W 24th St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
(Programmis võib tulla muudatusi, millest jooksvalt teatatakse)
LEP 2017 toimkond
http://lalep2017.com/index.php...
LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset Village Eesti Elu
Eestlased USAs 24 Jun 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu