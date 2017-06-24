LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset Village Eesti Elu

Eesti Elu
LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset Village
Neljapäev, 31. august

11 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge

10 h – 1 pl Laulupeoharjutus, Grand Horizon

11 h – 10.30 Laste tegevus, South Bay

11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast

2 pl – 4 pl Tartu Rahvaülikooli Džässkoori kontsert, Grand Horizon

4 pl – 10 pl Filmid, North West Auditorium ( 3 filmi)

6 pl -10 pl Avamine, Grand Horizon

10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand Horizon



Reede, 1. september

9 h - 6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge

8 h - 8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge

11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay

11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast

9.30 h -10.30 h Eesti peaminister Jüri Ratas,
Grand Horizon

10.30 h-11.30 h EV 100 korraldustoimkonna juht Jaanus Rohumaa, Grand Horizon

11.30 h - 12.30 pl Kultuuriministeerium Piret Hartmann, Meelis Kompus Grand Horizon

1.30 pl -2.30 pl Estonian Companies Going Global - Andrus Viirg (Estonian Enterprise Silicon Valley), Grand Horizon

4 pl – 6 pl Laulupeo peaproov, Grand Horizon

6 pl – 8 pl Laulupidu, Grand Horizon

10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand Horizon


Laupäev 2. september

9 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge

8 h -8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge

11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay

11 h– 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast

9.30 h -10.30 h Future of Medicine, Michael Straumietis (aka Big Mike) presented by Advanced Nutrients, Grand Horizon

10.30 h-11.30h Eesti aukonsulid, Grand Horizon

11.30h-12.30 pl Estonia-Hollywood, Grand Horizon

12.30pl -1.00 pl “Estonians in America 1945-1995: Exiles in a Land of Promise” - Priit Vesilind, toimetaja ( Estonian American National Council) , Grand Horizon

3 pl – 4 pl Jumalateenistus, - kirik teatatakse hiljem ( korraldatakse tasuta transport)

5 pl – 9 pl Rahvapidu, Dickson Court North ( 0,5 miili kõndimist, transport (tasuta) korraldatakse)

10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand Horizon

Pühapäev, 3. september
9 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge

8 h -8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge

11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay

11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast

9.30 h -10.30 h KODA is a movable concrete house. It creates country bliss in city centers, gives more energy to grid than it consumes and can be combined into villages. Esineb Ülar Mark, architect urbanist and founder of KODASEMA, North Ridge

10.30 h -11.30 h Weaving presentation by Katrin MacLean, North Ridge

11.30 h -12.30 h Seminar (teatatakse hiljem), North Ridge

4 pl – 10 pl Filmid, North West Auditorium ( 3 filmi)

6 pl -10 pl Sajandi Ball, Palisades

10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Palisades

Esmaspäev, 4. september

Alates kl 4 pl – Ametlik järelpidu Los Angelese Eesti Majas, 1306 W 24th St, Los Angeles, CA 90007

(Programmis võib tulla muudatusi, millest jooksvalt teatatakse)

LEP 2017 toimkond

http://lalep2017.com/index.php...
 
