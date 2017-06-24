LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset Village Eesti Elu

LEP 2017 kava – UCLA, Sunset VillageNeljapäev, 31. august11 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge10 h – 1 pl Laulupeoharjutus, Grand Horizon11 h – 10.30 Laste tegevus, South Bay11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast2 pl – 4 pl Tartu Rahvaülikooli Džässkoori kontsert, Grand Horizon4 pl – 10 pl Filmid, North West Auditorium ( 3 filmi)6 pl -10 pl Avamine, Grand Horizon10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand HorizonReede, 1. september9 h - 6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge8 h - 8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast9.30 h -10.30 h Eesti peaminister Jüri Ratas,Grand Horizon10.30 h-11.30 h EV 100 korraldustoimkonna juht Jaanus Rohumaa, Grand Horizon11.30 h - 12.30 pl Kultuuriministeerium Piret Hartmann, Meelis Kompus Grand Horizon1.30 pl -2.30 pl Estonian Companies Going Global - Andrus Viirg (Estonian Enterprise Silicon Valley), Grand Horizon4 pl – 6 pl Laulupeo peaproov, Grand Horizon6 pl – 8 pl Laulupidu, Grand Horizon10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand HorizonLaupäev 2. september9 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge8 h -8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay11 h– 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast9.30 h -10.30 h Future of Medicine, Michael Straumietis (aka Big Mike) presented by Advanced Nutrients, Grand Horizon10.30 h-11.30h Eesti aukonsulid, Grand Horizon11.30h-12.30 pl Estonia-Hollywood, Grand Horizon12.30pl -1.00 pl “Estonians in America 1945-1995: Exiles in a Land of Promise” - Priit Vesilind, toimetaja ( Estonian American National Council) , Grand Horizon3 pl – 4 pl Jumalateenistus, - kirik teatatakse hiljem ( korraldatakse tasuta transport)5 pl – 9 pl Rahvapidu, Dickson Court North ( 0,5 miili kõndimist, transport (tasuta) korraldatakse)10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , Grand HorizonPühapäev, 3. september9 h -6 pl Registreerimine, Study Lounge8 h -8.30 h Hommikupalvus, North Ridge11 h – 10.30 pl Laste tegevus, South Bay11 h – 6 pl Kunstigalerii, West Coast9.30 h -10.30 h KODA is a movable concrete house. It creates country bliss in city centers, gives more energy to grid than it consumes and can be combined into villages. Esineb Ülar Mark, architect urbanist and founder of KODASEMA, North Ridge10.30 h -11.30 h Weaving presentation by Katrin MacLean, North Ridge11.30 h -12.30 h Seminar (teatatakse hiljem), North Ridge4 pl – 10 pl Filmid, North West Auditorium ( 3 filmi)6 pl -10 pl Sajandi Ball, Palisades10 pl – 2 öösel Ö-klubi , PalisadesEsmaspäev, 4. septemberAlates kl 4 pl – Ametlik järelpidu Los Angelese Eesti Majas, 1306 W 24th St, Los Angeles, CA 90007(Programmis võib tulla muudatusi, millest jooksvalt teatatakse)LEP 2017 toimkond