June 13. City Hall Square. 8:00 pm. Candlelight rally and service. Estonian Life

This is an important date. Come and light a candle in memory of the victims of the June 14, 1941 deportations in the Baltic states. Open air ecumenical service. Latvian choir.



Organized by the Baltic Federation in Canada, the Estonian Central Council in Canada, the Latvian National Federation in Canada, Lithuanian Canadian Community Inc.