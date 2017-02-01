IKEA to open future store in Tallinn

Swedish furniture seller IKEA is planning to enter the Estonian market after opening a store in Riga next year, Sigurður Pálmason, a representative of the operator of the IKEA store, told BNS on Tuesday.''After opening our store in Latvia, we plan on entering the Estonian market as well, however it is too early to say when," Pálmason said, adding that the Estonian store will be located in Tallinn.He noted that there will most likely be only one IKEA store in Latvia and that there were no plans to open more stores there in the future.Construction of the Latvian IKEA store is to begin in Stopiņi Municipality, located just outside of Riga, in the spring of 2017; it is scheduled to be completed in approximately one and a half years. It is expected that around 300 workers will work on the construction project.IKEA Riga, a regular IKEA store with a parking lot with over 1,000 spaces, will be situated approximately 8 kilometers east of the Latvian capital's city center. The 34,500-square-meter store will be built on a ten-hectare plot of land.IKEA's Vilnius store, thus far the chain's only Baltic location, opened in 2013.