Hiber-cyber-nation Estonian Life

FOTO 1 bear(sweet slumber) is creeping up on this(bear) at the 11th annual Pipar/koogi/maania (Gingerbread mania) exhibition in Tallinn. It's carrying a(a forest of spruce trees) on its back. The theme of this year's exhibition is(forest) and includes(flying squirrels), an(lynx) complete with bow tie, a(ant hill) and even a place for said bear to pass his/her("winter sleep", hibernation) – a(bear cave). Where there are animals, there will be scat aka excrement () – what has been expelled. The show features both "Karu kakab pohli" ("Bears poo lingonberries"), as well as(bunny beans) on snow, all made of(gingerbread dough). This reclining bear was created by Nestor Ljutjuk and FYI: there are 1672 people in Estonia with the last name Karu and 1445 with the surname Mets. (Source: Estonia's e-services state portal eesti.ee)FOTO 2 pine conesBiosphere meets cybersphere. The only work of art at the Piparkoogimaania show not made of gingerbread was created with the help of electronic communication. Called(Giggling Tree) and created by musician Taavi Tulev and his son Albert, you are instructed to(Squeeze a pine cone).