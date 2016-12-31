Hiber-cyber-nation Estonian Life
Eestlased Eestis 31 Dec 2016 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
FOTO 1 bear
Magus uni (sweet slumber) is creeping up on this karu (bear) at the 11th annual Pipar/koogi/maania (Gingerbread mania) exhibition in Tallinn. It's carrying a kuusik (a forest of spruce trees) on its back. The theme of this year's exhibition is METS (forest) and includes lend/oravad (flying squirrels), an ilves (lynx) complete with bow tie, a sipelga/pesa (ant hill) and even a place for said bear to pass his/her talveuni ("winter sleep", hibernation) – a karu/koobas (bear cave). Where there are animals, there will be scat aka excrement (välja/heide) – what has been expelled. The show features both "Karu kakab pohli" ("Bears poo lingonberries"), as well as jänese/pabulad (bunny beans) on snow, all made of pipar/koogi/tainas (gingerbread dough). This reclining bear was created by Nestor Ljutjuk and FYI: there are 1672 people in Estonia with the last name Karu and 1445 with the surname Mets. (Source: Estonia's e-services state portal eesti.ee)
FOTO 2 pine cones
Biosphere meets cybersphere. The only work of art at the Piparkoogimaania show not made of gingerbread was created with the help of electronic communication. Called Itsitav puu (Giggling Tree) and created by musician Taavi Tulev and his son Albert, you are instructed to Pigista käbi!(Squeeze a pine cone). "Selle peale hakkab naeru kostma" – "Then you will hear laughter”. Every wire-enveloped käbi you hold in your hand triggers a different kind of laughing sound, all belonging to children. Definitely the feel-good hit of the exhibition – tuju/tõstja. Photos and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn.