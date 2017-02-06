Four U.S. Army Abrams tanks, 15 BFVs reach Estonia

Photo: Karl Johanson)

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams battle tanks and 15 Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Estonia on Monday as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve.U.S. troops of the 68th Armored Regiment's 1st Battalion arrived Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement."The infantry company's heavy equipment with tanks and armored fighting vehicles arrived at Estonia's Tapa station," Estonian Defense Forces saidThe company replaced the 173rd Airborne Brigade's 503rd Infantry Regiment, which arrived in September. The U.S. Department of Defense said the move to Estonia shows how the U.S. forces are able to "move freely from one NATO country to another."In NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve, the United States has deployed troops in Europe that will train in Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia for the next eight months as a show of force to directly respond to what the alliance sees as increased Russian aggression.