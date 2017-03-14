Four Thousand Ethnic Russians in Estonia Now Consider Estonian Their Native Language
Arvamus 14 Mar 2017 Paul GobleEWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
Staunton, March 14 – Four thousand ethnic Russians and more than 2,000 ethnic Finns who live in Estonia tell officials that they consider Estonian to be their native language while 24,000 ethnic Estonians say they don’t speak Estonian – and the state statistics department says that most of those speak Russian.

In addition, Tallinn officials say more than 220,000 ethnic Russians say they now speak Estonian, and more than 8,000 people from all nationalities who are not citizens say that they consider Estonian their native language (nr2.lt/News/Lithuania_and_Baltics/Estonskie-metamorfozy--124945.html).

For Estonia as a whole, the figures released in advance of the Day of Native Language show, 68 percent of the total population identify Estonian as their native language, roughly the same share as of those who identify as Estonian by nationality, and a significant fraction of the remainder speak Estonian as a second language.

On the one hand, these figures reflect the success of Estonia in integrating non-Estonians, including ethnic Russians, few of whom spoke Estonian at the end of Soviet times, and the willingness of these people to identify not only with the country as a political entity but with the Estonian language community.

But on the other hand, they highlight something else that Moscow with its obsessive insistence on the tight relationship between language and ethnic identity among Russians is not willing to acknowledge: the increasing propensity of those who identify as Russians to view a language other than Russian as their native language.

Not only does that suggest that the relationship between language and ethnic identity among Russians is less close than many in the Kremlin believe but it suggests that over time, those who analyze developments in the post-Soviet states are going to have to cope with new category of people who might best be called “non-Russian speaking Russians.”

Such a category would consist primarily of those who speak the non-Russian language as a second language but continue to use Russian as well. But as the new Estonian data suggest, over time and under the right conditions, it may also include those who change their own definition of what constitutes their native language from Russian to a non-Russian language.
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
14 Mar 2017 19:27
Iga viies Helsingi roolijoodik on eestlane
14 Mar 2017 17:16
Toomas Frey, emeriitprofessor: Olukord metsanduses tekitab kõhedustunde. MAALEHT
14 Mar 2017 17:09
Postimees: Rootsis kutsutakse kuritegevusega seoses kokku julgeolekunõukogu
14 Mar 2017 16:53
Lauri Vahtre: eesti keel pole ainuke, mis ingliskeelses maailmas peab kuidagi hakkama saama
14 Mar 2017 16:31
Tallinna 9. märtsi pommitamise mälestusüritused
14 Mar 2017 16:20
Warsaw’s Fury Over Tusk Re-election
14 Mar 2017 16:15
Four Thousand Ethnic Russians in Estonia Now Consider Estonian Their Native Language
14 Mar 2017 16:12
Hitler’s Anschluss and Putin’s – Similarities and Differences
14 Mar 2017 16:10
Sofi Oksanen: Your silence will not protect you
14 Mar 2017 11:18
Majandusteaduste doktor Jaan Leetsar: Uus maaelu ja -majanduse poliitika Uued Uudised
14 Mar 2017 10:59
Miljonärid põgenevad kabuhirmus ühest Euroopa suurriigist
14 Mar 2017 10:52
EESTI SKAUDID JA GAIDID KANADAS FOND 30!
14 Mar 2017 09:01
Vene kaitseministeerium kommenteeris uudist Vene eriväelastest Egiptuses: sellised nägemused külastavad anonüüme Ukrainas ja Baltimaades
13 Mar 2017 20:25
Estnischer Kulturverein in Berlin e.V. KAMA
13 Mar 2017 19:04
EstDocs avab IX lühifilmide konkursi
13 Mar 2017 19:04
EstDocs Short Film Competition calls on Filmmakers to Submit by October 2, 2017
13 Mar 2017 13:33
Postimees: Jarmo Mäkelä: Venemaa dresseerib ka Rootsit soometumise teele
12 Mar 2017 19:14
Pianist Viktor Gurjev - kellega läbi aastate koos tegutsetud Eesti lauljad, pillimehed ja naljamehed
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja