Estonian Charitable Organizations in Canada - What Charity to Support?

Estonian-Canadians, mostly refugees after WWII and their descendants, have established many charities that directly benefit our community. The reasons for charitable giving are obvious – support your community, be part of something bigger, join a cause, feel better about yourself and get a tax deduction from the government. Based on the latest 2015 data available from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Estonian-Canadian charities in Canada collected more than $1.6 million in charitable donations and funded over $6 million in charitable programs.As of 2015, there was a total of 22 Estonian-related charities in Canada. In order to encourage community donations and to provide some transparency to their operations, the following overview provides background information for those who don’t know which Estonian-Canadian charity to support.It is important to note that due to the different accounting practices and funding restrictions set by CRA, the numbers below do not tell the full story. This is especially true for charities which own significant real estate (book value vs market value), fund community programs that can't be classified as charitable activities or receive significant government funding. Year-to-year revenue and donations numbers also vary depending on whether significant bequests have been received for the year. It is recommended to contact the charity directly to get more information.All the data in SpreadsheetEstonian Relief Committee In Canada - $4,642,712Estonian Church Foundation - $407,806Estonian Baptist Church Of Toronto - $403,535Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $391,930St Peter's Estonian Evangelical Church In Vancouver - $391,098Estonian Church Foundation - $390,860Estonian Baptist Church Of Toronto - $324,618First Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Congregation In Hamilton - $194,767Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $133,477St. Peter's Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Toronto - $124,348Estonian Relief Committee In Canada - $4,579,567St. Peter's Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Toronto - $300,743Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $208,637St Peter's Estonian Evangelical Church In Vancouver - $177,860Estonian Studies Centre - $169,118Estonian Church Foundation - $4,723,694Ehatare Foundation - $3,171,230Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $2,777,759Estonian Relief Committee In Canada - $2,535,744St. Andrews Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Congregation In Toronto - $2,300,764In alphabetical order1984416-250-7003The primary purpose of the charity is to maintain a Chair of Estonian Studies at the University of Toronto and to receive and maintain funds for the endowment of such Chair.Peeter Einola, Olev Trass, Kaja Telmet, Tonis Laar, Juri Daniel, Laas Leivat, Jaan Meri, Merike Remmel, Anita Saar, Tarmo RemmelRevenue: $22,676Total Expenses: $1,764Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: n/aTotal Assets: $10,734Total Liabilities: $28,1551996416-484-0471Ongoing programs: support to Estonian Lutheran congregations in Canada to carry out mission work and outreach. We also provide charitable donations to the Lutheran Church in Estonia for the restoration of church buildings.Mart Salumae, Leena M. LiivetRevenue: $46,386Total Expenses: $42,235Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $37,898Total Assets: $34,596Total Liabilities: $1,6672010To establish, operate and maintain a seniors' retirement residence and nursing home, including by providing programs and/or services for personal care, nursing, housekeeping, meals, shopping assistance, recreation, education and social integration.Raul Pumber, Raimond Kurba, Marju SaagiRevenue: $62,114Receipted: $24,000Total Expenses: $3,209Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: n/aTotal Assets: $3,174,072Total Liabilities: $2,8421974We provide weekly instruction in Estonian language, history geography, music and folk-dance. We maintain an Estonian library and scholarly archive. We operate several summer camps for children, where participants learn language, arts, crafts, folklore, songs and folk dance. We operate a weekly Estonian language kindergarten. We support family camps, guiding and scouting and festivals. We promote Estonian choral music through many Estonian-Canadian choirs that practice weekly and perform regularly. We enhance the quality of life of Estonian seniors. We conduct seminars, workshops and presentations focused on textile arts, ethnic music, Estonian woodcraft and folk costumes.Eva Varangu, Mihkel Holmberg, Peeter Poldre, Toomas Kutti, Lia Hess, Marcus Kolga, Eevi Novek, Merli Tamtik, Martin WeilerRevenue: $391,930Total Expenses: $517,941Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $208,637Total Assets: $3,502,234Total Liabilities: $724,4752010416-925-9405To promote programs, facilities and endeavours related to Estonian studies in Canada.Jaan Meri, Ellen Valter, Juri Daniel, Tonis Laar, Kaja Telmet, Anne Osso, Jaan Kruus, Anne Agur, Asta Lokk, Norman ReintammRevenue: $311,334Total Expenses: $181,938Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $169,118Total Assets: $504,277Total Liabilities: $3,3131975Maintenance of charity's archive & art collection.Viljar Weimann, Charles Kipper, Avo Kittask, Evi A VahtraRevenue: $12,612Receipted: $3,332Total Expenses: $20,057Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: n/aTotal Assets: $207,865Total Liabilities: $207,8651982416-282-3419The primary purpose of the Estonian Baptist Church of Toronto is to proclaim & teach Christian doctrine, to promote a Christian lifestyle to members of the congregation and adherents in accordance with the teachings of the holy bible. We also organize and hold religious services, Christian education programs, activities and youth work. We teach and perform sacred music, direct and perform welfare & relief activities both in Canada and abroad, regular weekly services and meetings are held in the church facility as well as in nursing & seniors homes.CHARLES KIPPER, ERWIN PAIVEL, JURI PUUSAAG, KALJO SULD, MARIKA WILBIKS, PAUL WILBIKSRevenue: $403,535Receipted: $324,618Total Expenses: $167,984Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $11,884Total Assets: $862,856Total Liabilities: $862,8561967778-229-6574We operate and maintain a church facility that serves two Estonian congregations and also serves as a community centre and a libraryOLEV RUMM, ENNO PAAT, KULLIKE KOVAMEES, MARI KAUL-RAHIMAN, MILVI PUUSEPP, VELLO PUSS, EDDA DAVIS, THOMAS PAJUR, ALAR SUURKASK, MARJE SUURKASK, VALVE KAUL, PAUL KOVAMEESRevenue: $407,806Receipted: $390,860Total Expenses: $60,992Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $60,168Total Assets: $4,723,694Total Liabilities: n/a1990416-528-5399Medical Projects, Community work (Child poverty, rehabilitation, Education)Mari-Ann TAMMARK, Toomas MERILO, Mart PIKKOV, Laas LEIVAT, Avo KITTASK, Aarne LUIKRevenue: $61,700Receipted: $60,700Total Expenses: $68,855Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $63,330Total Assets: n/aTotal Liabilities: n/a1967Ongoing programs: We broadcast a Christian radio program, called The Estonian Church at Home on Rodukirik, on every Sunday afternoon from 3:30-4:00 p.m. on Radio Kari. This program is heard in Vancouver, B.C. and in the state of Washington, USA. We also support Christian radio and family radio programs and missions in Estonia.Erich Tokke, Endel Meiusi, Sven K Soderlund, Martin Jr. Kink, Erli Lepik, Ruth LigeRevenue: $14,011Receipted: $13,300Total Expenses: $31,412Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $27,499Total Assets: $74,652Total Liabilities: n/a1980416-528-5399Estonian Relief Committee in Canada (ERC),is a Canada wide Estonian aid organization. Its objectives are to draw together Estonians and their organizations in Canada to provide aid for the benefit of the Estonian community, give or organize aid to needy Estonians, and to establish and maintain or support children s summer camps, nursing and retirement home and other social services and community organizations.Raul Pumber, Marju Saagi, Marja Soots, Marika Sepp, Allan Eistrat, Ulo Lindstrom, Kairi Hemingway, Paul Wilbiks, Raimond KurbaRevenue: $4,642,712Receipted: $48,733Total Expenses: $4,602,763Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: 4,579,567Total Assets: $3,724,382Total Liabilities: $1,188,6381986416-282-04691. Regular activities of Scouts and Guides (Meetings, competitions, training programs. 2. Summer camps and Jamborees 3. Maintaining Camp facility 4. Purchase supplies and equipment for activitiesEnno Agur, Siiri Lepp, Ivar Nippak, Maie Kask, Toomas Kütti, Tiina Tamm, Lydia E Van der Veen, Aleks KiviRevenue: $156,104Receipted: $118,458Total Expenses: $63,573Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $61,272Total Assets: $612,777Total Liabilities: $18,9301967604-541-98531) Retain a place of worship for the congregation 2) Support missionary organizations & evangelism. 3) Social outreach, religious fellowship & auxiliary organizations.Peter Lepik, Anne Lepik, Villi Vink, Andres Kirves, Thomas Kirves, Tiiu Jaager, Hugo LiivaRevenue: $17,100Receipted: $9,636Total Expenses: $94,739Charitable programs: $83,017Total Assets: $533,596Total Liabilities: n/aEstablished: 1967Serving The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Community In Hamilton And Surrounding Area As A Congregation Of The Evangelical Lutheran Church In CanadaJaan Pallop, Helju Riimand, Marion Code, Leena Jaanimagi, Toomas Eichenbaum, Tiina Coverdale, Laine AasaRevenue: $204,789Receipted: $194,767Total Expenses: $33,276Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $2,190Total Assets: $291,309Total Liabilities: $1601981604-874-1696Ongoing programs: SAESC's programs continued in 2015 as in previous years: lectures, musical performances, commemorations, celebration to observe important dates in the Canadian - Estonia Community. SAESC continues to collect & file archival materials donated by the members of the community.Juta K Kitching, Anne Tork, Irene Olljum, Edda Davis, Erli Lepik, Teas Tanner, Viktor Remmelg, Tarmo ViitreRevenue: $390Receipted: n/aTotal Expenses: $1,649Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $1,649Total Assets: $26,732Total Liabilities: n/a1967519-681-4939To serve Estonians of Lutheran faith in London areaMart Salumäe, Avo Kingu, Asta Loone, Vilma SeppaRevenue: n/aReceipted: n/aTotal Expenses: n/aCharitable programs: n/aTotal Assets: n/aTotal Liabilities: n/a1967n/aSunday services, wedding/funerals, confirmation classes, counselling sessions, sunday schoolMilvi Puusepp, Christina Naano-Vesik, Virve Harris, Armas Kivislid, Linda Johnson, Erick Allas, Ats Selder, Lydia Naano, Aug AntsRevenue: $391,098Receipted: $27,751Total Expenses: $182,604Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $217,860Total Assets: $1,590,659Total Liabilities: $8,0551967416-923-5172Ongoing programs: We hold worship services weekly. We give pastoral care. We provide ministries for women, men, youth and children weekly. Operators and administrators of a religious congregation for the benefit of its members and the community.Riina S Klaas, Juri Silmberg, Viiu Kanep, Enn Kiilaspea, Hans Westerblom, Heli Kopti, Epp ArujaRevenue: $136,634Receipted: $51,966Total Expenses: $190,632Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $163,365Total Assets: $2,300,764Total Liabilities: n/a1967514-488-0589We hold worship services twice a month with fellowship gatherings - We offer and give pastoral carePiret Koppel, Jules Smeets, Tiiu Poldma, Aino ArikRevenue: $51,639Receipted: $15,355Total Expenses: $114,682Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $78,397Total Assets: $479,046Total Liabilities: $91,1641993613-741-7118Our charity organized one church service at the Latvian Peace Ev. Lutheran Church in OttawaErich Järvlepp, Aino Rebanc, Tiit KauriRevenue: $471Receipted: n/aTotal Expenses: $1,220Charitable programs: $1,061Total Assets: n/aTotal Liabilities: n/a1967416-483-5847Operate a church and its related activitiesPeeter Poldre, Juri Laansoo, Liivia Kangsepp, Naani Holsmer, Leena Liivet, Mart Salumae, Talvi Maimets, Allar Viinamae, Kairi Taul-HemingwayRevenue: $127,602Receipted: $124,348Total Expenses: $300,743Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $300,743Total Assets: $1,982,670Total Liabilities: $72,4411967n/aWe hold worship services periodically We hold funeral services We support Estonian youth and cultural activities.Enno Paat, Marje Suurkask, Kullike Kovamees, Leida NurmsooRevenue: $2,800Receipted: $2,650Total Expenses: $6,443Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $605Total Assets: $20,801Total Liabilities: n/a