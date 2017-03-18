Estonian Charitable Organizations in Canada - What Charity to Support?

Estonian-Canadians, mostly refugees after WWII and their descendants, have established many charities that directly benefit our community. The reasons for charitable giving are obvious – support your community, be part of something bigger, join a cause, feel better about yourself and get a tax deduction from the government. Based on the latest 2015 data available from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Estonian-Canadian charities in Canada collected more than $1.6 million in charitable donations and funded over $6 million in charitable programs.
As of 2015, there was a total of 22 Estonian-related charities in Canada. In order to encourage community donations and to provide some transparency to their operations, the following overview provides background information for those who don’t know which Estonian-Canadian charity to support.
It is important to note that due to the different accounting practices and funding restrictions set by CRA, the numbers below do not tell the full story. This is especially true for charities which own significant real estate (book value vs market value), fund community programs that can't be classified as charitable activities or receive significant government funding. Year-to-year revenue and donations numbers also vary depending on whether significant bequests have been received for the year. It is recommended to contact the charity directly to get more information.
All the data in Spreadsheet
Top 5 by revenue
Estonian Relief Committee In Canada - $4,642,712
Estonian Church Foundation - $407,806
Estonian Baptist Church Of Toronto - $403,535
Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $391,930
St Peter's Estonian Evangelical Church In Vancouver - $391,098
Top 5 by receipted donations
Estonian Church Foundation - $390,860
Estonian Baptist Church Of Toronto - $324,618
First Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Congregation In Hamilton - $194,767
Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $133,477
St. Peter's Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Toronto - $124,348
Top 5 By Charitable Programs
Estonian Relief Committee In Canada - $4,579,567
St. Peter's Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Of Toronto - $300,743
Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $208,637
St Peter's Estonian Evangelical Church In Vancouver - $177,860
Estonian Studies Centre - $169,118
Top 5 By Net Assets
Estonian Church Foundation - $4,723,694
Ehatare Foundation - $3,171,230
Estonian Foundation Of Canada - $2,777,759
Estonian Relief Committee In Canada - $2,535,744
St. Andrews Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Congregation In Toronto - $2,300,764
In alphabetical order
CHAIR OF ESTONIAN STUDIES FOUNDATION
Established: 1984
Contact: 416-250-7003
Ongoing programs: The primary purpose of the charity is to maintain a Chair of Estonian Studies at the University of Toronto and to receive and maintain funds for the endowment of such Chair.
Directors: Peeter Einola, Olev Trass, Kaja Telmet, Tonis Laar, Juri Daniel, Laas Leivat, Jaan Meri, Merike Remmel, Anita Saar, Tarmo Remmel
Revenue: $22,676
Total Expenses: $1,764
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: n/a
Total Assets: $10,734
Total Liabilities: $28,155
DEANERY OF THE ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN CANADA
Established: 1996
Contact: 416-484-0471
Ongoing programs: support to Estonian Lutheran congregations in Canada to carry out mission work and outreach. We also provide charitable donations to the Lutheran Church in Estonia for the restoration of church buildings.
Directors: Mart Salumae, Leena M. Liivet
Revenue: $46,386
Total Expenses: $42,235
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $37,898
Total Assets: $34,596
Total Liabilities: $1,667
Ehatare Foundation
Established: 2010
Contact: -
Ongoing programs: To establish, operate and maintain a seniors' retirement residence and nursing home, including by providing programs and/or services for personal care, nursing, housekeeping, meals, shopping assistance, recreation, education and social integration.
Directors: Raul Pumber, Raimond Kurba, Marju Saagi
Revenue: $62,114
Receipted: $24,000
Total Expenses: $3,209
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: n/a
Total Assets: $3,174,072
Total Liabilities: $2,842
Estonian Foundation of Canada
Established: 1974
Contact: www.estonianfoundation.ca
Ongoing programs: We provide weekly instruction in Estonian language, history geography, music and folk-dance. We maintain an Estonian library and scholarly archive. We operate several summer camps for children, where participants learn language, arts, crafts, folklore, songs and folk dance. We operate a weekly Estonian language kindergarten. We support family camps, guiding and scouting and festivals. We promote Estonian choral music through many Estonian-Canadian choirs that practice weekly and perform regularly. We enhance the quality of life of Estonian seniors. We conduct seminars, workshops and presentations focused on textile arts, ethnic music, Estonian woodcraft and folk costumes.
Directors: Eva Varangu, Mihkel Holmberg, Peeter Poldre, Toomas Kutti, Lia Hess, Marcus Kolga, Eevi Novek, Merli Tamtik, Martin Weiler
Revenue: $391,930
Total Expenses: $517,941
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $208,637
Total Assets: $3,502,234
Total Liabilities: $724,475
Estonian Studies Centre
Established: 2010
Contact: 416-925-9405
Ongoing programs: To promote programs, facilities and endeavours related to Estonian studies in Canada.
Directors: Jaan Meri, Ellen Valter, Juri Daniel, Tonis Laar, Kaja Telmet, Anne Osso, Jaan Kruus, Anne Agur, Asta Lokk, Norman Reintamm
Revenue: $311,334
Total Expenses: $181,938
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $169,118
Total Assets: $504,277
Total Liabilities: $3,313
ESTONIAN ARTS CENTRE
Established: 1975
Contact: www.estarts.ca
Ongoing programs: Maintenance of charity's archive & art collection.
Directors: Viljar Weimann, Charles Kipper, Avo Kittask, Evi A Vahtra
Revenue: $12,612
Receipted: $3,332
Total Expenses: $20,057
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: n/a
Total Assets: $207,865
Total Liabilities: $207,865
ESTONIAN BAPTIST CHURCH OF TORONTO
Established: 1982
Contact: 416-282-3419
Ongoing programs: The primary purpose of the Estonian Baptist Church of Toronto is to proclaim & teach Christian doctrine, to promote a Christian lifestyle to members of the congregation and adherents in accordance with the teachings of the holy bible. We also organize and hold religious services, Christian education programs, activities and youth work. We teach and perform sacred music, direct and perform welfare & relief activities both in Canada and abroad, regular weekly services and meetings are held in the church facility as well as in nursing & seniors homes.
Directors: CHARLES KIPPER, ERWIN PAIVEL, JURI PUUSAAG, KALJO SULD, MARIKA WILBIKS, PAUL WILBIKS
Revenue: $403,535
Receipted: $324,618
Total Expenses: $167,984
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $11,884
Total Assets: $862,856
Total Liabilities: $862,856
ESTONIAN CHURCH FOUNDATION
Established: 1967
Contact: 778-229-6574
Ongoing programs: We operate and maintain a church facility that serves two Estonian congregations and also serves as a community centre and a library
Directors: OLEV RUMM, ENNO PAAT, KULLIKE KOVAMEES, MARI KAUL-RAHIMAN, MILVI PUUSEPP, VELLO PUSS, EDDA DAVIS, THOMAS PAJUR, ALAR SUURKASK, MARJE SUURKASK, VALVE KAUL, PAUL KOVAMEES
Revenue: $407,806
Receipted: $390,860
Total Expenses: $60,992
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $60,168
Total Assets: $4,723,694
Total Liabilities: n/a
ESTONIAN ECUMENICAL RELIEF ORGANIZATION
Established: 1990
Contact: 416-528-5399
Ongoing programs: Medical Projects, Community work (Child poverty, rehabilitation, Education)
Directors: Mari-Ann TAMMARK, Toomas MERILO, Mart PIKKOV, Laas LEIVAT, Avo KITTASK, Aarne LUIK
Revenue: $61,700
Receipted: $60,700
Total Expenses: $68,855
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $63,330
Total Assets: n/a
Total Liabilities: n/a
ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL CHURCH
Established: 1967
Contact: -
Ongoing programs: We broadcast a Christian radio program, called The Estonian Church at Home on Rodukirik, on every Sunday afternoon from 3:30-4:00 p.m. on Radio Kari. This program is heard in Vancouver, B.C. and in the state of Washington, USA. We also support Christian radio and family radio programs and missions in Estonia.
Directors: Erich Tokke, Endel Meiusi, Sven K Soderlund, Martin Jr. Kink, Erli Lepik, Ruth Lige
Revenue: $14,011
Receipted: $13,300
Total Expenses: $31,412
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $27,499
Total Assets: $74,652
Total Liabilities: n/a
ESTONIAN RELIEF COMMITTEE IN CANADA
Established: 1980
Contact: 416-528-5399
Ongoing programs: Estonian Relief Committee in Canada (ERC),is a Canada wide Estonian aid organization. Its objectives are to draw together Estonians and their organizations in Canada to provide aid for the benefit of the Estonian community, give or organize aid to needy Estonians, and to establish and maintain or support children s summer camps, nursing and retirement home and other social services and community organizations.
Directors: Raul Pumber, Marju Saagi, Marja Soots, Marika Sepp, Allan Eistrat, Ulo Lindstrom, Kairi Hemingway, Paul Wilbiks, Raimond Kurba
Revenue: $4,642,712
Receipted: $48,733
Total Expenses: $4,602,763
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: 4,579,567
Total Assets: $3,724,382
Total Liabilities: $1,188,638
ESTONIAN SCOUTS AND GUIDES IN CANADA
Established: 1986
Contact: 416-282-0469
Ongoing programs: 1. Regular activities of Scouts and Guides (Meetings, competitions, training programs. 2. Summer camps and Jamborees 3. Maintaining Camp facility 4. Purchase supplies and equipment for activities
Directors: Enno Agur, Siiri Lepp, Ivar Nippak, Maie Kask, Toomas Kütti, Tiina Tamm, Lydia E Van der Veen, Aleks Kivi
Revenue: $156,104
Receipted: $118,458
Total Expenses: $63,573
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $61,272
Total Assets: $612,777
Total Liabilities: $18,930
ESTONIAN UNITED BAPTIST CHURCH OF VANCOUVER
Established: 1967
Contact: 604-541-9853
Ongoing programs: 1) Retain a place of worship for the congregation 2) Support missionary organizations & evangelism. 3) Social outreach, religious fellowship & auxiliary organizations.
Directors: Peter Lepik, Anne Lepik, Villi Vink, Andres Kirves, Thomas Kirves, Tiiu Jaager, Hugo Liiva
Revenue: $17,100
Receipted: $9,636
Total Expenses: $94,739
Charitable programs: $83,017
Total Assets: $533,596
Total Liabilities: n/a
FIRST ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CONGREGATION IN HAMILTON
Established: 1967
Contact: -
Ongoing programs: Serving The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Community In Hamilton And Surrounding Area As A Congregation Of The Evangelical Lutheran Church In Canada
Directors: Jaan Pallop, Helju Riimand, Marion Code, Leena Jaanimagi, Toomas Eichenbaum, Tiina Coverdale, Laine Aasa
Revenue: $204,789
Receipted: $194,767
Total Expenses: $33,276
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $2,190
Total Assets: $291,309
Total Liabilities: $160
SOCIETY FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF ESTONIAN STUDIES IN CANADA
Established: 1981
Contact: 604-874-1696
Ongoing programs: SAESC's programs continued in 2015 as in previous years: lectures, musical performances, commemorations, celebration to observe important dates in the Canadian - Estonia Community. SAESC continues to collect & file archival materials donated by the members of the community.
Directors: Juta K Kitching, Anne Tork, Irene Olljum, Edda Davis, Erli Lepik, Teas Tanner, Viktor Remmelg, Tarmo Viitre
Revenue: $390
Receipted: n/a
Total Expenses: $1,649
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $1,649
Total Assets: $26,732
Total Liabilities: n/a
ST PAUL'S ESTONIAN LUTHERAN CHURCH
Established: 1967
Contact: 519-681-4939
Ongoing programs: To serve Estonians of Lutheran faith in London area
Directors: Mart Salumäe, Avo Kingu, Asta Loone, Vilma Seppa
Revenue: n/a
Receipted: n/a
Total Expenses: n/a
Charitable programs: n/a
Total Assets: n/a
Total Liabilities: n/a
ST PETER'S ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL CHURCH IN VANCOUVER
Established: 1967
Contact: n/a
Ongoing programs: Sunday services, wedding/funerals, confirmation classes, counselling sessions, sunday school
Directors: Milvi Puusepp, Christina Naano-Vesik, Virve Harris, Armas Kivislid, Linda Johnson, Erick Allas, Ats Selder, Lydia Naano, Aug Ants
Revenue: $391,098
Receipted: $27,751
Total Expenses: $182,604
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $217,860
Total Assets: $1,590,659
Total Liabilities: $8,055
ST. ANDREWS ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CONGREGATION IN TORONTO
Established: 1967
Contact: 416-923-5172
Ongoing programs: We hold worship services weekly. We give pastoral care. We provide ministries for women, men, youth and children weekly. Operators and administrators of a religious congregation for the benefit of its members and the community.
Directors: Riina S Klaas, Juri Silmberg, Viiu Kanep, Enn Kiilaspea, Hans Westerblom, Heli Kopti, Epp Aruja
Revenue: $136,634
Receipted: $51,966
Total Expenses: $190,632
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $163,365
Total Assets: $2,300,764
Total Liabilities: n/a
ST. JOHN'S ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Established: 1967
Contact: 514-488-0589
Ongoing programs: We hold worship services twice a month with fellowship gatherings - We offer and give pastoral care
Directors: Piret Koppel, Jules Smeets, Tiiu Poldma, Aino Arik
Revenue: $51,639
Receipted: $15,355
Total Expenses: $114,682
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $78,397
Total Assets: $479,046
Total Liabilities: $91,164
ST. PAUL'S ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CONGREGATION IN OTTAWA
Established: 1993
Contact: 613-741-7118
Ongoing programs: Our charity organized one church service at the Latvian Peace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ottawa
Directors: Erich Järvlepp, Aino Rebanc, Tiit Kauri
Revenue: $471
Receipted: n/a
Total Expenses: $1,220
Charitable programs: $1,061
Total Assets: n/a
Total Liabilities: n/a
ST. PETER'S ESTONIAN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF TORONTO
Established: 1967
Contact: 416-483-5847
Ongoing programs: Operate a church and its related activities
Directors: Peeter Poldre, Juri Laansoo, Liivia Kangsepp, Naani Holsmer, Leena Liivet, Mart Salumae, Talvi Maimets, Allar Viinamae, Kairi Taul-Hemingway
Revenue: $127,602
Receipted: $124,348
Total Expenses: $300,743
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $300,743
Total Assets: $1,982,670
Total Liabilities: $72,441
VANCOUVER ESTONIAN ORTHODOX CONGREGATION
Established: 1967
Contact: n/a
Ongoing programs: We hold worship services periodically We hold funeral services We support Estonian youth and cultural activities.
Directors: Enno Paat, Marje Suurkask, Kullike Kovamees, Leida Nurmsoo
Revenue: $2,800
Receipted: $2,650
Total Expenses: $6,443
Charitable programs + Gifts to other charities: $605
Total Assets: $20,801
Total Liabilities: n/a
Estonian Charitable Organizations in Canada - What Charity to Support?
Eestlased Kanadas 18 Mar 2017 EWR