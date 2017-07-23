Estonia: A NATO Ally in Peril
Rahvusvahelised uudised 23 Jul 2017  EWR
- pics/2017/07/50089_001_t.jpg

Jüri Toomepuu
NATO`s Eastern Bulwark

NATO member Estonia has become; along with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland; NATO`s eastern bulwark against Russian President Vladimir Putin´s increasing aggressiveness. Estonia joined NATO in 2004 in the hopes that Article 5, the casus foeder of the alliance, would prevent Putin from fulfilling his ambition of restoring the “glory” of the Soviet Empire at Estonia`s expense. Estonia is one of the five nations, of the 29 NATO members, who have met their treaty obligation to contribute two percent of its GDP to defense. It has also ungrudgingly provided soldiers for various NATO missions, including the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan...................

Article: http://smallwarsjournal.com/jr...
 
