Eesti Elu
EANC enables three young Estonian Americans to attend JBANC conference Estonian Life
Eestlased USAs 13 May 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
The Estonian American National Council is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the following three young Estonian Americans to the 12th Joint Baltic American National Committee Baltic Conference: Mariliis Eensalu, DeKalb, IL; Markus Kitsing, Monroe, CT; Caroline Stevens, Sandy Spring, MD.
These individuals were selected based on their applications, which included a short essay stating why they wished to attend the JBANC conference in Washington, DC on May 19-20, 2017.
“New Realities: The Baltic Region in a Changing World” is the conference theme; diplomats and political experts will discuss topics such as Info and Cyberwar, U.S.-Baltic relations, and Economic Unifiers. Saturday’s keynote speaker will be former Senior Diplomat, Ambassador Daniel Fried. Conference details and registration information are available at www.jbanc.org. Contact: Linda, Executive Director, Estonian American National Council, 1420 Locust St., Suite 31N, Philadelphia, PA 19102, 215-546-5863, e-mail:
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
May 23 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suur saal
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolide ...

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja