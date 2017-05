EANC enables three young Estonian Americans to attend JBANC conference Estonian Life

The Estonian American National Council is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the following three young Estonian Americans to the 12th Joint Baltic American National Committee Baltic Conference: Mariliis Eensalu, DeKalb, IL; Markus Kitsing, Monroe, CT; Caroline Stevens, Sandy Spring, MD.These individuals were selected based on their applications, which included a short essay stating why they wished to attend the JBANC conference in Washington, DC on May 19-20, 2017.“New Realities: The Baltic Region in a Changing World” is the conference theme; diplomats and political experts will discuss topics such as Info and Cyberwar, U.S.-Baltic relations, and Economic Unifiers. Saturday’s keynote speaker will be former Senior Diplomat, Ambassador Daniel Fried. Conference details and registration information are available at www.jbanc.org . Contact: Linda, Executive Director, Estonian American National Council, 1420 Locust St., Suite 31N, Philadelphia, PA 19102, 215-546-5863, e-mail: