The Estonian American National Council is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the following three young Estonian Americans to the 12th Joint Baltic American National Committee Baltic Conference: Mariliis Eensalu, DeKalb, IL; Markus Kitsing, Monroe, CT; Caroline Stevens, Sandy Spring, MD.
These individuals were selected based on their applications, which included a short essay stating why they wished to attend the JBANC conference in Washington, DC on May 19-20, 2017.
“New Realities: The Baltic Region in a Changing World” is the conference theme; diplomats and political experts will discuss topics such as Info and Cyberwar, U.S.-Baltic relations, and Economic Unifiers. Saturday’s keynote speaker will be former Senior Diplomat, Ambassador Daniel Fried. Conference details and registration information are available at www.jbanc.org. Contact: Linda, Executive Director, Estonian American National Council, 1420 Locust St., Suite 31N, Philadelphia, PA 19102, 215-546-5863, e-mail:
EANC enables three young Estonian Americans to attend JBANC conference Estonian Life
Eestlased USAs 13 May 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu