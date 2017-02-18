Eesti Elu
Clarification from the Eesti Maja Sõbrad (1)
Eestlased Kanadas 18 Feb 2017
- pics/2017/02/49211_001.jpg


Clarification from the Eesti Maja Sõbrad

We have been told for years that it would be good to apply for grants. We saw that the roof was leaking. We sought out quotes and found a suitable grant, which was due imminently. We were amazed by the community support and are very grateful for all the pledgers and donors who encouraged us. We wrote up the proposal, notified the board, and obtained the Chairman of the Board’s signature on the application. We are pleased to say that the application was successfully submitted. We will hear the results sometime in June and have until then to raise the matching funds required. We are almost half way to our target, and are hopeful for the grant to match this. Thus we are very surprised and confused by this reaction from the Board.


Eesti Maja Sõbrad/Friends of Estonian House

