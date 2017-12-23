Christmas windows framed in dough Estonian Life

(medieval) feast is one of the countless sculptures and 3-dimensional sculptural scenes made entirely of(gingerbread dough) that can currently be seen through the giantpicture windows of the Disaini- ja Arhitektuuri/galerii on the main Pärnu maantee thoroughfare in central Tallinn. No moving dolls or theatrical lighting and not much for sale (except of course), but this home grown idea called "PiparkoogiMaania" has been a beloved annualfor 12 years running, attracting huge crowds.This year's theme is Vana (old) Tallinn and there are replicas of churches, the famous Vana Toomas(weather vane), a dragon-head gargoyle(water spout),(plague doctor mask),(door knockers) and other vanalinna (Old Town) treasures.With no stately, old department stores like Hudson's Bay or Macy's, kids in Eesti don't have the tradition of marvelling at big city animated Christmas window displays, although the closest examples are not far away in Helsinki (Stockmann) and Stockholm (Nordiska Kompaniet (NK) and Åhléns).In the photo, you can see lights shining on the Draama/teater across the street, above the admiring faces contemplating stepping inside to be a(bolt in the machinery) or outright actor within the artworks of the Christmas window display. No lack of old-fashioned(Christmas magic) here either. Photo and text: Riina Kindlam, Tallinn (See more at piparkoogimaania.ee)