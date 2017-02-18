Central and Eastern European Council in Canada elects new executive and adopts policy goals Estonian Life

February 9, 2017TORONTO- The Central and Eastern European Council in Canada elected a new executive and adopted 5 policy priorities at their January 2017 AGM, hosted by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Toronto.The CEEC represents the interests of 4 million Canadians of Central and Eastern European heritage. Its member groups are the national representative organizations for each of their respective communities.Andris Kesteris, President of the Latvian National Federation of Canada, was elected as the new President of CEEC. Teresa Berezowski, member of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Polish Congress, was elected VP Finance and Secretary. Ruki Kondaj, Albanian-Canadian Community Association Honourary President, was elected VP Membership. Marcus Kolga,