Canada's Lawes, Morris win mixed doubles curling gold CBC
Rahvusvahelised uudised 14 Feb 2018  EWR
- pics/2018/02/51181_001_t.jpg

Rout Switzerland 10-3 to become Canada's first 2-time Olympic curling champions
Feb 13, 07:19 AM ET
Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes scores 4 in the 3rd end of gold medal draw
By Doug Harrison, CBC Sports
Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the first-ever Winter Games gold medal in mixed doubles curling on Tuesday, defeating the reigning world champions from Switzerland 10-3 at the Gangneung Curling Centre in South Korea.......

ARTICLE : https://olympics.cbc.ca/news/a...
 
