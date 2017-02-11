An important fundraising concert in support of the Geringas Scholarship Estonian Life

DAVID GERINGAS, cello VADIM SEREBRYANY, piano, BARRY SHIFFMAN, violin in performance at Trinity St. Paul’s Centre, 427 Bloor St. W.
March 7 2017 at 7.30 pm.
We are thrilled to present a rare Toronto appearance by David Geringas, one of the world’s most celebrated cellists. Born in Lithuania and based in Germany, Geringas is a favourite on stages from Berlin to Beijing. He is known for "his rich tone and performing intensity" (The Washington Post), as well as his intellectual rigor and enduring musical curiosity. He has released almost 100 recordings, which have been honoured with prestigious awards including the Grand Prix du Disque, the Diapason d’Or and the Echo Klassik.
PROGRAM: Bruch, Kol Nidrei, op. 47 Brahms, Cello Sonata No.1 in E minor, Op. 38 Tchaikovsky, Piano Trio in A minor, op. 50
All proceeds will go to the Geringas Scholarship Foundation. A tax receipt will be provided for a portion of the ticket price by the Toronto Foundation, our partner for the Geringas Scholarship.
The Geringas Scholarship is a wonderful initiative. Supporting young talent is one of the greatest joys of my career — without it, Kremerata Baltica would not have been born 20 years ago. /.../
At the core of this is music. Let it continue to bring all of us together.
– Gidon Kremer
Tickets:Ticketfly.com Info: 416-822-7752, www.geringas-scholarship.org
