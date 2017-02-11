Eesti Elu
An important fundraising concert in support of the Geringas Scholarship Estonian Life
Kultuur 11 Feb 2017 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
DAVID GERINGAS, cello VADIM SEREBRYANY, piano, BARRY SHIFFMAN, violin in performance at Trinity St. Paul’s Centre, 427 Bloor St. W.
March 7 2017 at 7.30 pm.
We are thrilled to present a rare Toronto appearance by David Geringas, one of the world’s most celebrated cellists. Born in Lithuania and based in Germany, Geringas is a favourite on stages from Berlin to Beijing. He is known for "his rich tone and performing intensity" (The Washington Post), as well as his intellectual rigor and enduring musical curiosity. He has released almost 100 recordings, which have been honoured with prestigious awards including the Grand Prix du Disque, the Diapason d’Or and the Echo Klassik.
PROGRAM: Bruch, Kol Nidrei, op. 47 Brahms, Cello Sonata No.1 in E minor, Op. 38 Tchaikovsky, Piano Trio in A minor, op. 50
All proceeds will go to the Geringas Scholarship Foundation. A tax receipt will be provided for a portion of the ticket price by the Toronto Foundation, our partner for the Geringas Scholarship.
The Geringas Scholarship is a wonderful initiative. Supporting young talent is one of the greatest joys of my career — without it, Kremerata Baltica would not have been born 20 years ago. /.../
At the core of this is music. Let it continue to bring all of us together.
– Gidon Kremer

Tickets:Ticketfly.com Info: 416-822-7752, www.geringas-scholarship.org
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Feb 25 2017 - Toronto Eesti Maja suures saalis
EV 99a kontsert-aktus

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja