AKEN ja Eesti Maja talguliste vastlapäeva küpsetiste müük: EST, ENG ‘Vastla’ Bake Sale

AKEN ja Eesti Maja talguliste vastlapäeva küpsetiste müük:
‘Sõprade Kohvik’ Toronto Eesti Majas
laupäeval 4. märtsil 2017 kell 9 - 1

Tulge toetama Eesti Maja talgulisi, kes koos AKEN’iga korraldavad küpsetiste müük’i Toronto Eesti Majas laupäeval 4. märtsil, 2017 kell 9:00-1:00. Tulu läheb Eesti Maja Korrastusfondi. Võtame vastu küpsetisi reedel 3. märtsil, kell 5:00-8:00 õhtul või laupäeva hommikul kell 8:00-10:00 kohviku köögis. Kui soovite raha annetada, siis palun annetage Toronto Eesti Ühispangas arvele 134210 ja lisage oma nimi, et saame Teid tänada.

AKEN and the Esto House Volunteers ‘Vastla’ Bake Sale:
‘Friends Café’ at the Toronto Estonian House
Saturday March 4 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The AKEN women, who have brought you the annual Giant Rummage and Bake Sale, are joining forces again with the Friends of the Estonian House volunteers, to hold a bake sale on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 to 1:00 in the Estonian House. We will accept baked good donations on Friday, March 3 betweent 5:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, March 4 at 8:00-10:00 am in the Estonian House café kitchen. Proceeds go to the volunteers’ Estonian House Improvement Fund. If you would like to donate funds, please do so at the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union account number 134210 and include your name so that we can thank you.
 
