World Book Day Journal Making Workshop "Giving Books a New Life" Estonian Life

Each year, as books are donated to VEMU’s library and archive, the collection grows. As shelves are added and filled, VEMU has acquired one of the most complete library collections of Estonian language publications printed outside of Estonia. Some of these publishers include Toronto’s own, Orto, known for publishing both Estonian literature and Estonian translations of classic fiction, and EKK (Eesti Kirjanike Kooperatiiv) based in Lund, Sweden. Estonian publishing companies outside of Estonia provided an invaluable role in supporting and circulating Estonian writers’ work in exile.



As VEMU’s collection begins to fill, countless books have been sent to the Depository Library of Estonia (Eesti Hoiuraamatukogu), from which all other Estonian libraries may select books to add to their shelves. At the end of 2016, another shipment of 366 boxes (10 pallets, 4883 kg) was sent. Those extra copies that are not shipped, in particular- those books that were already printed in Estonia- are shared again with our community. However, many are still left over.



In celebration of upcoming World Book Day, or in Estonian “Raamatu ja roosi päev”, Laani Heinar will be holding a bookbinding workshop at Tartu College. She will demonstrate how to re-purpose these old books into new journals. World Book Day began in 1920 in Catalonia, where it became an annual tradition for men and women to exchange gifts of a single rose and book, respectively. In 1995, UNESCO changed the name to World Book and Copyright Day and is now a day celebrated with book markets, author visits and other literary events.



On April 19th, at 6 pm, join VEMU for World Book Day, and learn how to give old books a new life, rebinding them with fresh pages into which new stories may be created.



Tickets: $10 (students) ja $20 (adults). VEMU will be providing all materials. The workshop will be led in English. Please R.S.V.P. to by April, 12th.



Laani Heinar