Working visit of Mr. Indrek Saar, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Estonia to Canada.The Honourable Peter Van Loan, PC MP, Conservative critic for Canadian Heritage and National Historic Sites met with Mr. Indrek Saar, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Estonia on June 5th at his office located in historic Centre Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Photo: Ülle Baum.