Woodworking in Estonia Estonian Life

By Ants Viires
While a unique reference on the history of woodworking and folk handicraft in Estonia, this book offers much more than a societal study; it is an interesting, inspirational read for any woodworker, providing great insight into traditional ways and means of wood processing and handtool woodworking. The author begins with an overview of the role of woodworking in rural life, and delves into timber properties, including species selection and lore surrounding when to harvest, and how to fell and dry.

Principal hand tools used in the region are described in detail, as are methods for wood hollowing and bending. However, what is truly captivating is the fascinating array of wood products (and ways for making them) that are examined, including barrels, boxes, bowls, carriages, chairs, chests, rakes, sleds, spinning wheels, spoons, tables, workbenches, and even beer mugs and tankards. The final chapters cover the various roles of village craftsmen, from coopers to cabinetmakers, as well as the dominance of woodworking in home industry.

For quick reference an index is provided. The authorized English translation of the 1996 Estonian edition, it contains more than 240 crisp, original photos and line drawings.

Hardcover, 304 pages, 2016.

www.leevalley.com
 
