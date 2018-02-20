WHY MADISON AVE. LOCATION & SITE ARE TOTALLY UNSUITABLE FOR AN ESTONIAN COMMUNITY CENTRE

The most important components of a community centre are: the right location with sufficient space, air and light, convenient access by all means of transportation including walking, space functionality that meets the community’s multi- needs, and sufficient parking on the site and in the near vicinity.Madison Ave. location and site are totally unsuitable for an Estonian Community Centre for the following reasons:• No. 9 Madison site is only 12,000 sf. and is too small to accommodate the needs of the Estonian Community Centre.• 6,000 sf. of the area is dedicated to be used as a public park, which is to be maintained by the Estonian community including liabilities associated with maintaining a public space.• No. 11 Madison site is only 4,900 sf. and has a 100 year old, 2 ½ storey historic- residential building.• The Madison Project cost is outlandishly high because of the unsuitability of the site.• No parking is available on the Madison site or along the road.• Madison Ave. is a narrow, single lane, one way traffic, local service road.• Madison Ave. is difficult to access and more difficult to exit to Bloor St.• Madison Ave. site is located directly over 4 subway lines.• There will be subway shaking, rattling and noise transferred into the buildings.• A 60 ft. TTC Right of way runs through the site and cannot be used for buildings.• Madison site may not be safe, especially at night.• Madison Sports Bar creates a lot of trouble, noise and unruly behaviour. Madison park is not safe and is used by noisy students and street people.• 3 new high-rise buildings will be surrounding the project site, locating the building into the backyard of the 3 high-rises, drawing increased traffic, noise and population density.• High-rise buildings surrounding the project will create serious wind tunnel effects at grade level and allow limited amount of sunlight.• The streetscape will be compromised by two sets of service openings, ramps and garbage container storage areas for high-rise buildings.• The Community Centre will not be a NEW BUILDING, but a 100 year old residential building with some new additions.• The building will not be a “Class A” building and will not earn maximum rentals.• There will not be enough rental space to earn income to cover expenses.The Madison Ave. location and site, behind Tartu College, are totally unsuitable and unacceptable for an Estonian Community Centre. Tartu College is a 60 year old students residence building that has never been the centre of Estonian activities.None of the above described problems exist at the Broadview Estonian House, which is and has been the Estonian Community Centre since 1960. It is in safe and sound condition despite the lack of care over the past 10 years by the Board of Estonian House. It has all the needed components, convenient access, sufficient on site and near vicinity parking, and sufficient space to earn rental income to meet the needs of the Estonian Community now, and in the future. The Estonian House can be renovated to suit the needs of our community for a fraction of the cost of the Madison Project.Guido Laikve, Architect (Ret)