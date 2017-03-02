Where females fear to tread: KATIE HOPKINS reports from Sweden, Mail Online
Where females fear to tread: KATIE HOPKINS reports from Sweden, the Scandi-lib paradise where terrified women have vanished from the streets and a conspiracy of silence and self-censorship on immigration buries the truth
By Katie Hopkins for MailOnline
Published: 01:48 GMT, 1 March 2017 | Updated: 15:10 GMT, 2 March 2017
I didn't come to Sweden for the riots. Or because of Trump. In fact, I was supposed to be here in December — before airline strikes stood in my way.
I came because I was asked. Repeatedly.
Swedish women reaching out by email, by letter, to quietly show me what has become of their country.
