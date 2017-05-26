When Home Isn't Where the Heart Is TIME
Eestlased Eestis 26 May 2017  EWR
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2017/05/49769_001_t.jpg

Aryn Baker / Polva, Estonia
May 25, 2017

In Polva, a rural village deep in the Estonian countryside, Iyman Ateek and her sister-in-law Taimaa Abazli squeeze onto a packed public bus. The pair are Syrian refugees, and they have been in the Northern European country for little more than 36 hours. Today they will attend an orientation session for recently arrived refugees in the city of Tartu, 45 minutes away. Iyman and Taimaa are the only women on the bus wearing headscarves, and Taimaa, whom TIME has been following since the September birth of her daughter in a Greek refugee camp, is convinced that everyone is staring at them. Gazing at the patches of snow and sleet outside, Iyman groans. "Living in Europe is very different from the picture we drew in our minds when we left Syria," she says. "We were idiots."...............

Article, video: http://time.com/4793913/findin...
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 

Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Skautlipkond Põhjakotka
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja