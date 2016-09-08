Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools

Our new school year begins onwith a commencement celebration in the Main Hall for students and parents. Registration will follow.A new school year is always exciting. Our focus will be on providing opportunities to develop your Estonian language skills through literature, drama, music and art. The programme includes visiting guests from Estonia and exclusive events.Classes are held on Tuesday evenings.(Ages 7 – 13) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pm(14 – 18) 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm7:00 pm – 9:10 pmWe offer immersion classes at all levels for students with little or no previous knowledge of Estonian. There are no prerequisites, just your willingness to learn!Register before September 8, 2016 for your family discount $25.00. Email your child’s name and grade toContact: school principal Silvi Verder, tel. 647-294-5510Send email:We look forward to seeing you. Let’s have a great 2016/2017 school year!The Toronto Estonian School Committee