Eesti Elu
Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools, where learning comes through involvement. Estonian Life
Teadaanded 02 Sep 2016 EL (Estonian Life)Eesti Elu
    Trüki   E-post   FB     
- pics/2016/09/48287_001_t.jpg

Our new school year begins on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:00 pm with a commencement celebration in the Main Hall for students and parents. Registration will follow.
A new school year is always exciting. Our focus will be on providing opportunities to develop your Estonian language skills through literature, drama, music and art. The programme includes visiting guests from Estonia and exclusive events.
SCHOOL PROGRAMME UPDATES
Classes are held on Tuesday evenings.
Elementary School (Ages 7 – 13) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pm
High School/Gümnaasium (14 – 18) 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm
Adult Education Classes (All levels) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pm
We offer immersion classes at all levels for students with little or no previous knowledge of Estonian. There are no prerequisites, just your willingness to learn!
EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
Register before September 8, 2016 for your family discount $ 25.00. Email your child’s name and grade to
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact: school principal Silvi Verder, tel. 647-294-5510
Send email:

We look forward to seeing you. Let’s have a great 2016/2017 school year!

The Toronto Estonian School Committee
 
    Trüki   E-post   FB     

Kommentaar:

 


Kui sa ei näe seda pilti, siis midagi on süsteemiga lahti
Mis see on?
Palun sisesta tähed/numbrid ülalolevalt pildilt:
Ära postita roppusi, ärireklaami, autorikaitse alla kuuluvaid materjale või teksti mis halvustab põhjendamatult teisi isikuid. EWR jätab endale õiguse kustutada mistahes kommentaari. Kommentaarid esindavad kirjutaja isiklikke seisukohti.
02 Sep 2016 18:41
Kindergarten is coming! Estonian Life
02 Sep 2016 18:35
Kas presidendivalimised läksid põllule või rappa? Eesti Elu
02 Sep 2016 18:32
Baltic-Canadian Imprints – Youth and Seniors Come Together to Preserve Baltic Heritage Estonian Life
02 Sep 2016 18:28
Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools, where learning comes through involvement. Estonian Life
02 Sep 2016 09:58
‘Twas a pretty good Forest University (Metsaülikool)! Estonian Life
02 Sep 2016 09:14
Biden: Baltikum tunneb Venemaa ja Trumpi ees põhjusega surmahirmu VIDEO! (1)
01 Sep 2016 15:06
Jüri Toomepuu: Valimiskogu – pisku samm õiges suunas
01 Sep 2016 12:06
September Newsletter Investments 101, New Hours & Student Loans!
01 Sep 2016 11:33
Okupatsioonide muuseum PRESSITEADE
01 Sep 2016 09:45
Iseseisvalt mõtlema... Ülo Vooglaid
01 Sep 2016 09:05
AHHAA tähistas sünnipäeva tordiralliga
31 Aug 2016 19:02
Tori sõjameeste mälestuskirikus tähistati Vene okuaptsioonivägede Eestist väljaviimise päeva (1)
31 Aug 2016 13:24
Jalutuskäik 21-aastase kodutuga: nälga tunneb tihti. Kunagi ei tea, kust selle päeva toit tulla võib..
31 Aug 2016 09:53
Marina Kaljurand: olen Reformierakonna otsuses väga pettunud Täiendatud! Kaljurand: oleme ka palju raskematest olukordadest välja tulnud
31 Aug 2016 08:29
Rootsi Eesti Päevaleht 31. august 2016
30 Aug 2016 14:04
Juulis diagnoositi borrelioos 136 inimesel PM
30 Aug 2016 08:51
Eestile jäi president ka kolmandal katsel valimata, Kallas kaotas hääli
30 Aug 2016 08:03
Saadikud on hääletanud: riigikogu teises voorus Eesti presidenti ära ei valitud. Algas kolmas voor, vastamisi on Kallas ja Reps
SÜNDMUSED LÄHIAJAL
Sep 8 2016 - Toronto
Eelregistreerimine Toronto Eesti ...
Sep 8 2016 - Toronto
Eelregistreerimine Toronto Eesti ...
Sep 13 2016 - Toronto, Eesti Maja keskmises saalis
TES Toronto Eesti Täienduskool alustab ...

Vaata veel ...

Lisa uus sündmus

TUNA
Histrodamus
Canadian Cincinnatus
Speak Esto
Muusikamoos
Netiraadio
Eesti Maja Torontos
Eesti Maja Torontos
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Kotkajärve Metsaülikool
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Seltsi Lasteaed
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Toronto Eesti Täienduskoolid
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Estonian Embassy in Ottawa
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eestlaste Kesknõukogu Kanadas
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Eesti Kultuuriinfo
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Tartu College Estonian Studies Library
Montreali Eesti Selts
Montreali Eesti Selts
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Estonian Canadian Historical Commission
Skautlipkond Toronto Kalev
Skautlipkond Toronto Kalev
Chicago Eesti Maja
Chicago Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja
New Yorgi Eesti Maja