Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools, where learning comes through involvement. Estonian Life

Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools, where learning comes through involvement.
Teadaanded 27 Aug 2016
Our new school year begins on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:00 pm with a commencement celebration in the Main Hall for students and parents. Registration will follow.
A new school year is always exciting. Our focus will be on providing opportunities to develop your Estonian language skills through literature, drama, music and art. The programme includes visiting guests from Estonia and exclusive events.
SCHOOL PROGRAMME UPDATES
Classes are held on Tuesday evenings.
Elementary School (Ages 7 – 13) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pm
High School/Gümnaasium (14 – 18) 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm
Adult Education Classes (All levels) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pm
We offer immersion classes at all levels for students with little or no previous knowledge of Estonian. There are no prerequisites, just your willingness to learn!
EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
Register before September 8, 2016 for your family discount $ 25.00. Email your child’s name and grade to
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact: school principal Silvi Verder, tel. 647-294-5510
Send email:

We look forward to seeing you. Let’s have a great 2016/2017 school year!

The Toronto Estonian School Committee
 
