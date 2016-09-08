Welcome to the Toronto Estonian Schools, where learning comes through involvement. Estonian Life

Our new school year begins on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:00 pm with a commencement celebration in the Main Hall for students and parents. Registration will follow.A new school year is always exciting. Our focus will be on providing opportunities to develop your Estonian language skills through literature, drama, music and art. The programme includes visiting guests from Estonia and exclusive events.SCHOOL PROGRAMME UPDATESClasses are held on Tuesday evenings.Elementary School (Ages 7 – 13) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pmHigh School/Gümnaasium (14 – 18) 7:00 pm – 9:15 pmAdult Education Classes (All levels) 7:00 pm – 9:10 pmWe offer immersion classes at all levels for students with little or no previous knowledge of Estonian. There are no prerequisites, just your willingness to learn!EARLY BIRD REGISTRATIONRegister before September 8, 2016 for your family discount $ 25.00. Email your child’s name and grade toFOR MORE INFORMATIONContact: school principal Silvi Verder, tel. 647-294-5510Send email:We look forward to seeing you. Let’s have a great 2016/2017 school year!The Toronto Estonian School Committee