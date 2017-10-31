Wall of Grief: Putin opens first Soviet victims memorial BBC

30 October 2017
Image copyright Reuters
President Vladimir Putin has unveiled Russia's first monument to people killed in political repression under Communist dictator Joseph Stalin.
At least 750,000 people were executed and millions deported or imprisoned under Stalin's rule from the 1920s to the 1950s in the Soviet Union.
Mr Putin said seeing the era clearly would help "prevent it being repeated."
