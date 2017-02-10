Upcoming Russian military drill spooks Baltic states
Rahvusvahelised uudised 10 Feb 2017  EWR
EUObserver Feb 10th, 2017
Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite has urged Nato to beef up security in its Baltic allies ahead of a mass-scale Russian drill in September that is to simulate an invasion.

“We are worried about the upcoming Zapad 2017 exercise, which will deploy a very large and aggressive force [on our borders] that will very demonstrably be preparing for a war with the West,” she said in Riga on Friday, Reuters reports.
 
