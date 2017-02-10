Upcoming Russian military drill spooks Baltic states

EUObserver Feb 10th, 2017

Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite has urged Nato to beef up security in its Baltic allies ahead of a mass-scale Russian drill in September that is to simulate an invasion.



“We are worried about the upcoming Zapad 2017 exercise, which will deploy a very large and aggressive force [on our borders] that will very demonstrably be preparing for a war with the West,” she said in Riga on Friday, Reuters reports.